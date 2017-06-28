|New York Times:
|Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|LA Business Journal:
|Julia Angwin / ProPublica:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
|Steve Lohr / New York Times:
|Richard Lai / Engadget:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
|Makiko Yamazaki / Reuters:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Emily Chang / Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:30 PM ET, June 28, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Paul Chadwick / The Guardian:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Steve O'Hear / TechCrunch:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Jessica Guynn / USA Today:
|Tess Townsend / Recode: