June 27, 2017, 8:15 PM
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ransomware attack spreads to firms and agencies in Britain, US, and Netherlands, including ad firm WPP, a US hospital and law firm, and shipping giant Maersk  —  A major ransomware attack has brought businesses to a close throughout Europe, in an infection reminiscent of last month's WannaCry attack.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Experts from Eset and Recorded Future say today's ransomware scans systems for passwords to send to server, uses NSA “EternalBlue” exploit, is “Petya” variant  —  Like earlier ransomware worm, new attacks use potent exploit stolen from the NSA.
Jon Henley / The Guardian:
Ransomware attack affecting Windows machines hits Russian oil giant Rosneft, many Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian firms and utilities including state power service  —  Ukraine's government, banks and electricity grid hit hardest by cyber-attack, but companies from Saint-Gobain in France to Rosneft in Russia also affected
EU Press Room:
European Commission fines Google €2.42B for abusing search engine dominance by promoting own shopping service, gives 90 days to end conduct or face penalties  —  The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.
Kent Walker / Google:
Google says it “respectfully disagrees” with the EU Commission's decision and will review it in detail as it considers an appeal  —  When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily.  And advertisers want to promote those same products.
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
As Facebook reaches the 2B MAUs milestone, a look at its growth strategy over the years with interview of VPs of growth, growth marketing, social good, others  —  Facebook's growth team has a methodical approach to understanding what new users want and a surprisingly broad mandate.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: refurbished Galaxy Note 7 “Fandom Edition” initially launching in South Korea on July 7  —  A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
You can now request an Uber ride for people without a smartphone or Uber account, making it easier to help seniors  —  Uber is adding a new feature that lets you specify someone else in your phone's contact book as the rider for the trip.  It was always possible to hail a ride …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
App Annie report: global app economy to grow to from $1.3T in 2016 to $6.3T in 2021, user base to nearly double from 3.4B to 6.3B  —  The global app economy will be worth $6.3 trillion by 2021, up from $1.3 trillion last year, according to a new report this morning from app analytics firm App Annie.
Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Axel Springer and Murdoch's News Corp applaud EU Commission's fine of $2.7B against Google for abusing search engine dominance

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
Sources: morale at CNN is low after the resignation of three staffers, with some questioning the harshness of the punishment

Bloomberg:
Facebook partners with Fox Sports to live stream 12+ Champions League soccer matches in the US, as part of its strategy to entice advertisers to buy more

