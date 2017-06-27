Open Links In New Tab
June 27, 2017, 1:00 PM
Top News

EU Press Room:
EU Commission fines Google €2.42B for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service, gives 90 days to end conduct or face penalties  —  The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.
Kent Walker / Google:
Google says it “respectfully disagrees” with the EU Commission's decision and will review it in detail as it considers an appeal  —  When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily.  And advertisers want to promote those same products.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ransomware attack spreads to firms and agencies in Britain, US, and Netherlands, including ad firm WPP, a US law firm, and shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk  —  A major ransomware attack has brought businesses to a close throughout Europe, in an infection reminiscent of last month's WannaCry attack.
Jon Henley / The Guardian:
Ransomware attack hits Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, several Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian companies including state power distributor and other utilities  —  Ukraine's government, banks and electricity grid hit hardest by cyber-attack, but companies from Saint-Gobain in France to Rosneft in Russia also affected
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple has acquired eye-tracking firm SensoMotoric Instruments, documents show  —  Apple has almost certainly acquired German computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments, a provider of eye tracking glasses and systems, based on evidence compiled by MacRumors.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Sprint enters into exclusive talks with Charter and Comcast on wireless deal, merger discussions with T-Mobile put on hold  —  Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast, as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans …
Jennings Brown / Gizmodo:
Zillow sends cease and desist letter to architectural criticism blog McMansion Hell for using its images for parody  —  Real estate aggregator site Zillow has sent a cease and desist letter to the creator of McMansion Hell, the most popular lampooner of suburban ticky-tacky monstrosities.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Yahoo Mail rolls out a rebuilt, redesigned service for its 225M MAUs, including ad-free option with customer support for $3.49/month or $1/month for mobile-only  —  Following its Verizon acquisition, Yahoo today is rolling out a revamped and rebuilt Mail application for its 225 million monthly active users.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: refurbished Galaxy Note 7 “Fandom Edition” initially launching in South Korea on July 7  —  A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Drive.ai raises $50M Series B led by NEA for retrofit kits to bring self-driving to existing fleets  —  Self-driving technology startup Drive.ai has raised a $50 million Series B funding round, led by NEA and with participation from GGV and previous investors, including Series A lead Northern Light.
 

From Mediagazer

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
Three CNN staffers resign after retracted Russia-Scaramucci story: reporter Thomas Frank, editor Eric Lichtblau, and CNN Investigates executive editor Lex Haris

Bloomberg:
Facebook partners with Fox Sports to live stream 12+ Champions League soccer matches in the US, as part of its strategy to entice advertisers to buy more

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Despite denouncing Milo Yiannopoulos, emails and documents show Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow worked with him on his new company, MILO, Inc.

More News

Danny Sullivan / Search Engine Land:
Veteran search marketing reporter Danny Sullivan steps back from chief content officer to advisor role at Search Engine Land, says he's undecided on what's next
Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
Amazon rolls out Alexa intercom function, letting users “drop in” on Echo speakers remotely from another Echo device or the Alexa smartphone app

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Apple leases small fleet of cars from Hertz to test self-driving tech, according to documents from California's DMV; Hertz stock jumps 13%+
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Impressive first glimpses of simple ARKit apps, like a virtual measuring tape, suggest Apple is closer to delivering AR to masses than Google's Tango
Twitter:
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, building on EU Internet Forum, Shared Industry Hash Database initiatives
