Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 27, 2017, 3:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

EU Press Room:
EU Commission fines Google €2.42B for abusing search engine dominance by promoting its own shopping service, gives 90 days to end conduct or face penalties  —  The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.
Kent Walker / Google:
Google says it “respectfully disagrees” with the EU Commission's decision and will review it in detail as it considers an appeal  —  When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily.  And advertisers want to promote those same products.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ransomware attack spreads to firms and agencies in Britain, US, and Netherlands, including ad firm WPP, a US law firm, and shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk  —  A major ransomware attack has brought businesses to a close throughout Europe, in an infection reminiscent of last month's WannaCry attack.
Jon Henley / The Guardian:
Ransomware attack affecting Windows machines hits Russian oil giant Rosneft, many Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian firms and utilities including state power service  —  Ukraine's government, banks and electricity grid hit hardest by cyber-attack, but companies from Saint-Gobain in France to Rosneft in Russia also affected
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
As Facebook reaches the 2B MAUs milestone, a look at its growth strategy over the years with interview of VPs of growth, growth marketing, social good, others  —  Facebook's growth team has a methodical approach to understanding what new users want and a surprisingly broad mandate.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
You can now request an Uber ride for people without a smartphone or Uber account, making it easier to help seniors  —  Uber is adding a new feature that lets you specify someone else in your phone's contact book as the rider for the trip.  It was always possible to hail a ride …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Drive.ai raises $50M Series B led by NEA for retrofit kits to bring self-driving to existing fleets  —  Self-driving technology startup Drive.ai has raised a $50 million Series B funding round, led by NEA and with participation from GGV and previous investors, including Series A lead Northern Light.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
App Annie report: global app economy to grow to from $1.3T in 2016 to $6.3T in 2021, user base to nearly double from 3.4B to 6.3B  —  The global app economy will be worth $6.3 trillion by 2021, up from $1.3 trillion last year, according to a new report this morning from app analytics firm App Annie.
More: Recode and Axios
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:15 PM ET, June 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
Three CNN staffers resign after retracted Russia-Scaramucci story: reporter Thomas Frank, editor Eric Lichtblau, and CNN Investigates executive editor Lex Haris

Bloomberg:
Facebook partners with Fox Sports to live stream 12+ Champions League soccer matches in the US, as part of its strategy to entice advertisers to buy more

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Despite denouncing Milo Yiannopoulos, emails and documents show Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow worked with him on his new company, MILO, Inc.

More News

Jennings Brown / Gizmodo:
Zillow sends cease and desist letter to architectural criticism blog McMansion Hell for using its images for parody
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Sprint enters into exclusive talks with Charter and Comcast on wireless deal, merger discussions with T-Mobile put on hold

Earlier Picks

Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple has acquired eye-tracking firm SensoMotoric Instruments, documents show
Bloomberg:
Apple leases small fleet of cars from Hertz to test self-driving tech, according to documents from California's DMV; Hertz stock jumps 13%+
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor