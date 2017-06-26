Open Links In New Tab
June 26, 2017, 10:20 AM
Wall Street Journal:
Walmart tells some tech providers not to use Amazon Web Services if they want Walmart's business  —  Wal-Mart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Matt Mazzeo, formerly of Lowercase Capital, quits Binary Capital weeks after quietly joining as its third partner; Justin Caldbeck formally resigns  —  We have some updates on the situation at Binary Capital, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm whose co-founding partner …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook courts talent agencies as it prepares to debut TV-quality shows by late summer with budgets of up to $3M/episode, as well as short-form videos  —  Facebook is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming …
Bloomberg:
Profile of Starsky Robotics, which hires truckers to train and eventually remotely control semi-autonomous trucks  —  Just before Stefan Seltz-Axmacher offers a job to an engineer at Starsky Robotics Inc., a driverless trucking startup in San Francisco, he gives them the talk.
Vidhi Doshi / Washington Post:
Over the past few months, an estimated 60K IT workers have lost their job in India, where employers often cite poor ratings to pressure employees into resigning  —  NEW DELHI — They were going to be India's gilded generation.  —  When P.R. Sujoy became a software engineer, he thought his life was made.
Tweets: @raju
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
65 projects have raised $522M in ICOs this year, according to Smith + Crown; investors should be aware of the unregulated nature and potential for abuse in ICOs  —  A new crop of technology entrepreneurs is forgoing the usual routes to raising money.  The entrepreneurs are not pitching …
Robert Hackett / Fortune:
A behind-the-scenes look at how Google's Project Zero, known for its hard-nosed vulnerability disclosure policy, got started and has evolved over time  —  Brash.  Controversial.  A guard against rising digital threats around the globe.  Google's Project Zero is securing the Internet on its own terms.
Jon Passantino / BuzzFeed:
Source: CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barberi tells staff not to publish any content involving Russia before clearing with him and a CNN VP

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Uptime, YouTube's experimental app for watching videos with friends, opens to all

Sheila N. Dang / Reuters:
Time Inc. licences Fortune brand to Barclays for stock indexes based on Fortune 500

BBC:
Attack on UK parliament email system prompts security team to disable remote access; fewer than 1% of 9,000 accounts on the system compromised, says spokesman

