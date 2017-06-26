Open Links In New Tab
June 26, 2017, 1:20 AM
Wall Street Journal:
Walmart tells some tech providers not to use Amazon Web Services if they want Walmart's business  —  Wal-Mart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Binary Capital delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75M in new capital in wake of Justin Caldbeck situation
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Pandora founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down, will likely stay until a replacement is found  —  The streaming music giant doesn't have a replacement for its founder lined up.  —  Pandora co-founder and CEO Tim Westergren plans to step down as the streaming music company's leader …
More: TechCrunch and AxiosTweets: @mdudas
Bloomberg:
Profile of Starsky Robotics, which hires truckers to train and eventually remotely control semi-autonomous trucks  —  Just before Stefan Seltz-Axmacher offers a job to an engineer at Starsky Robotics Inc., a driverless trucking startup in San Francisco, he gives them the talk.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Sources: Pearl Automation, self-driving kit startup founded by ex-Apple engineers that raised $50M, shuts down after poor sales of its wireless rear-view camera  —  Pearl Automation, an automotive startup founded by former Apple engineers, has decided to shut down, Axios has learned from multiple sources.
More: MacRumors
Robert Hackett / Fortune:
A behind-the-scenes look at how Google's Project Zero, known for its hard-nosed vulnerability disclosure policy, got started and has evolved over time  —  Brash.  Controversial.  A guard against rising digital threats around the globe.  Google's Project Zero is securing the Internet on its own terms.
More: ARCThanks:@jeffjohnroberts
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
65 projects have raised $522M in ICOs this year, according to Smith + Crown; investors should be aware of the unregulated nature and potential for abuse in ICOs  —  A new crop of technology entrepreneurs is forgoing the usual routes to raising money.  The entrepreneurs are not pitching …
 

Jon Passantino / BuzzFeed:
Source: CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barberi tells staff not to publish any content involving Russia before clearing with him and a CNN VP

James West / Mother Jones:
Interview with Brian Knappenberger, director of “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”, on the Gawker-Hogan lawsuit, its financing, journalism's importance

Julissa Treviño / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with AP's Venezuela foreign correspondent Hannah Dreier on her three-year-long assignment in the country ahead of her move to ProPublica next month

BBC:
Attack on UK parliament email system prompts security team to disable remote access; fewer than 1% of 9,000 accounts on the system compromised, says spokesman

