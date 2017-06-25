Open Links In New Tab
June 25, 2017, 2:00 PM
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Coinbase is reimbursing losses caused by Wednesday's Ethereum flash crash, when prices briefly dropped from $320 to as low as $0.10 on the GDAX exchange  —  Earlier this week, GDAX, the digital currency exchange run by Coinbase, experienced a flash crash in its USD - Ethereum market.
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Waymo court filing shows former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick knew Anthony Levandowski had taken Alphabet files in March 2016  —  Uber has also been ordered to produce a key document in the case.  —  Alphabet is asking a judge to find Uber in contempt for failing to notify the court …
Wall Street Journal:
Walmart tells some tech providers not to use Amazon Web Services if they want Walmart's business  —  Wal-Mart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services.
BBC:
Attack on UK parliament email system prompts security team to disable remote access; fewer than 1% of 9,000 accounts on the system compromised, says spokesman  —  Up to 90 email accounts were compromised during the cyber-attack on Parliament on Friday.  —  Fewer than 1% of the 9,000 users …
Robert Hackett / Fortune:
A behind-the-scenes look at how Google's Project Zero, known for its hard-nosed vulnerability disclosure policy, got started and has evolved over time  —  Brash.  Controversial.  A guard against rising digital threats around the globe.  Google's Project Zero is securing the Internet on its own terms.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researcher gains full system-wide access on Windows 10 S, despite the operating system's strict security measures, by exploiting Microsoft Word macros  —  We enlisted a leading security researcher to test if Microsoft's newest, locked down version of Windows 10 is protected against all …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Tumblr says it fixed the ‘Safe Mode’ glitch that hid innocent posts, including LGBTQ+ content  —  Tumblr this week introduced a “safe mode” for its service, which combines the company's previously available “safe search” functionality with a new filter that would hide “sensitive” content from the site's main Dashboard, using an overlay.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Binary Capital delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75M in new capital in wake of Justin Caldbeck situation  —  Binary Capital yesterday delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75 million in new capital for its second fund.  This comes after co-founding partner Justin Caldbeck took …
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling
Ryan Knutson / Wall Street Journal:
Consumer-price index for wireless phone service dropped 13% YoY in April, according to US Labor Department, the largest decline in the history of the category  —  Impact of brutal price competition is rippling through profits, inflation and antitrust law  —  Customers are used to cellphone bill shock, but not like this.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:00 PM ET, June 25, 2017.

From Mediagazer

Jim Dalrymple II / BuzzFeed:
CNN Deleted A Story Linking Trump And Russia, Then Issued A Retraction After Questions Were Raised

James West / Mother Jones:
Interview with Brian Knappenberger, director of “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”, on the Gawker-Hogan lawsuit, its financing, journalism's importance

Adam Goldman / New York Times:
CIA set up back channel to get missing journalist Austin Tice freed, but effort fizzled in April after Syria's nerve gas attack

Earlier Picks

Chris Williams / The Register:
Heaps of Windows 10 internal builds, private source code leak online
