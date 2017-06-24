Open Links In New Tab
June 24, 2017, 10:10 AM
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling  —  Venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, the Silicon Valley firm he co-founded …
Reid Hoffman / LinkedIn:
The tech industry should treat sexual harrassment of founders by VCs much like HR departments treat workplace abuses  —  Entrepreneur.  Product Strategist.  Investor.  —  I don't often write immediate reactions to recent news.  However, after reading an article published …
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck  —  “What do you know about a VC named Justin Caldbeck?”  —  That was the question a (now former) colleague asked last year, at the end of an unrelated conversation.
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google to stop scanning Gmail email content to target ads, will use other user info it has for ad targeting  —  The move is designed to ease concerns of enterprise customers  —  Diane Greene pushes ad change to chase Microsoft in enterprise  —  Google is stopping one of the most controversial …
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Samsung Galaxy Note8 to come with 6.3" display, dual 12MP cameras, and 6GB of RAM, launches in second half of September, will retail for €999  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Samsung is making preparations to launch its most expensive cellphone yet, telling partners that its Galaxy Note8 will retail for €999.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is testing “favorites”, editable lists allowing users to share posts with a limited group of friends  —  Reinventing the friends list  —  Instagram has begun testing a way to share posts with a more limited group of friends.  Called favorites, the feature attempts …
Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media raises $450M from TPG at a $5.7B valuation, will use some of the funds to create a new mobile subscription service  —  Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media company looks to step up its spending …
Olivia Zaleski / Bloomberg:
Home design firm Houzz closes $400M round from Sequoia, GGV Capital, Iconiq Capital, and others; sources say at $4B valuation  —  Iconiq Capital, which manages Zuckerberg money, led funding  —  The company's new valuation is said to be $4 billion  —  Houzz Inc., a website for home design services …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:10 AM ET, June 24, 2017.

Adam Goldman / New York Times:
CIA set up back channel to get missing journalist Austin Tice freed, but effort fizzled in April after Syria's nerve gas attack

Robert D. McFadden / New York Times:
Gabe Pressman, the senior correspondent for WNBC-TV, has died at 93; he was among the first local TV reporters in NYC, and believed by many to be the first

Jim Dalrymple II / BuzzFeed:
CNN Deleted A Story Linking Trump And Russia, Then Issued A Retraction After Questions Were Raised

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook removed 30+ pages run from Macedonia, many of them popular from pro-Trump “news” during election; publishers assumed they were safe after buying ads

Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung Electronics says its has begun mass production of Exynos i T200, its first processor optimized for Internet of Things devices
