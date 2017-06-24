Open Links In New Tab
June 24, 2017, 3:30 PM
Reid Hoffman / LinkedIn:
The tech industry should treat sexual harrassment of founders by VCs much like HR departments treat workplace abuses  —  Entrepreneur.  Product Strategist.  Investor.  —  I don't often write immediate reactions to recent news.  However, after reading an article published …
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling  —  Venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, the Silicon Valley firm he co-founded …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Sources: Binary Capital delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75M in new capital in wake of Justin Caldbeck situation  —  Binary Capital yesterday delayed its plans to close on upwards of $75 million in new capital for its second fund.  This comes after co-founding partner Justin Caldbeck took …
Tweets: @mdudas
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google to stop scanning Gmail email content to target ads, will use other user info it has for ad targeting  —  The move is designed to ease concerns of enterprise customers  —  Diane Greene pushes ad change to chase Microsoft in enterprise  —  Google is stopping one of the most controversial …
Chris Williams / The Register:
Heaps of Windows 10 internal builds, private source code leak online  —  Unreleased 64-bit ARM versions, Server editions among dumped data  —  Exclusive A massive trove of Microsoft's internal Windows operating system builds and chunks of its core source code have leaked online.
The Guardian:
Cyberattack on UK parliament email accounts forces security team to disable remote access; investigation is ongoing  —  House of Commons spokesperson says it is investigating after unauthorised attempts were made to access user accounts  —  Parliament has been hit by a “sustained and determined” …
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Samsung Galaxy Note8 to come with 6.3" display, dual 12MP cameras, and 6GB of RAM, launches in second half of September, will retail for €999  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Samsung is making preparations to launch its most expensive cellphone yet, telling partners that its Galaxy Note8 will retail for €999.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is testing “favorites”, editable lists allowing users to share posts with a limited group of friends  —  Reinventing the friends list  —  Instagram has begun testing a way to share posts with a more limited group of friends.  Called favorites, the feature attempts …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Sources: Venmo is testing its own physical debit card  —  Plastic is so hot right now.  —  Venmo has been testing its own version of a physical debit card that would allow people who use its app to make purchases in brick-and-mortar stores using money stored in their Venmo account, according to multiple sources.
Tweets: @emilydreyfuss
 

Jon Passantino / BuzzFeed:
Source: CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barberi tells staff not to publish any content involving Russia before clearing with him and a CNN VP

James West / Mother Jones:
Interview with Brian Knappenberger, director of “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”, on the Gawker-Hogan lawsuit, its financing, journalism's importance

Julissa Treviño / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with AP's Venezuela foreign correspondent Hannah Dreier on her three-year-long assignment in the country ahead of her move to ProPublica next month

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook removed 30+ pages run from Macedonia, many of them popular from pro-Trump “news” during election; publishers assumed they were safe after buying ads

Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung Electronics says its has begun mass production of Exynos i T200, its first processor optimized for Internet of Things devices
