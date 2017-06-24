Open Links In New Tab
June 24, 2017, 7:25 PM
Reid Hoffman / LinkedIn:
The tech industry should treat sexual harrassment of founders by VCs much like HR departments treat workplace abuses  —  Entrepreneur.  Product Strategist.  Investor.  —  I don't often write immediate reactions to recent news.  However, after reading an article published …
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling  —  Venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, the Silicon Valley firm he co-founded …
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Coinbase is reimbursing losses caused by Wednesday's Ethereum flash crash, when prices briefly dropped from $320 to as low as $0.10 on the GDAX exchange  —  Earlier this week, GDAX, the digital currency exchange run by Coinbase, experienced a flash crash in its USD - Ethereum market.
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Waymo court filing shows former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick knew Anthony Levandowski had taken Alphabet files in March 2016  —  Uber has also been ordered to produce a key document in the case.  —  Alphabet is asking a judge to find Uber in contempt for failing to notify the court …
The Guardian:
Cyberattack on UK parliament email accounts forces security team to disable remote access; investigation is ongoing  —  House of Commons spokesperson says it is investigating after unauthorised attempts were made to access user accounts  —  Parliament has been hit by a “sustained and determined” …
Chris Williams / The Register:
Heaps of Windows 10 internal builds, private source code leak online  —  Unreleased 64-bit ARM versions, Server editions among dumped data  —  Exclusive A massive trove of Microsoft's internal Windows operating system builds and chunks of its core source code have leaked online.
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google to stop scanning Gmail email content to target ads, will use other user info it has for ad targeting  —  The move is designed to ease concerns of enterprise customers  —  Diane Greene pushes ad change to chase Microsoft in enterprise  —  Google is stopping one of the most controversial …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Sources: Venmo is testing its own physical debit card  —  Plastic is so hot right now.  —  Venmo has been testing its own version of a physical debit card that would allow people who use its app to make purchases in brick-and-mortar stores using money stored in their Venmo account, according to multiple sources.
Jim Dalrymple II / BuzzFeed:
CNN Deleted A Story Linking Trump And Russia, Then Issued A Retraction After Questions Were Raised

Adam Goldman / New York Times:
CIA set up back channel to get missing journalist Austin Tice freed, but effort fizzled in April after Syria's nerve gas attack

Robert D. McFadden / New York Times:
Gabe Pressman, the senior correspondent for WNBC-TV, has died at 93; he was among the first local TV reporters in NYC and believed by many to be the first

More News

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook removed 30+ pages run from Macedonia, many of them popular from pro-Trump “news” during election; publishers assumed they were safe after buying ads

Earlier Picks

Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Samsung Galaxy Note8 to come with 6.3" display, dual 12MP cameras, and 6GB of RAM, launches in second half of September, will retail for €999
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is testing “favorites”, editable lists allowing users to share posts with a limited group of friends
