June 23, 2017, 8:10 PM
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google to stop scanning Gmail email content to target ads, will use other user info it has for ad targeting  —  The move is designed to ease concerns of enterprise customers  —  Diane Greene pushes ad change to chase Microsoft in enterprise  —  Google is stopping one of the most controversial …
Dan Primack / Axios:
After reports of sexual harassment, Justin Caldbeck takes indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, apologizes for behavior, says he'll seek counseling  —  Venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital, the Silicon Valley firm he co-founded …
Dan Primack / Axios:
A number of female founders allege unwanted sexual advances and harassment by Binary Capital's Justin Caldbeck  —  “What do you know about a VC named Justin Caldbeck?”  —  That was the question a (now former) colleague asked last year, at the end of an unrelated conversation.
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Samsung Galaxy Note8 to come with 6.3" display, dual 12MP cameras, and 6GB of RAM, launches in second half of September, will retail for €999  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Samsung is making preparations to launch its most expensive cellphone yet, telling partners that its Galaxy Note8 will retail for €999.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is testing “favorites”, editable lists allowing users to share posts with a limited group of friends  —  Reinventing the friends list  —  Instagram has begun testing a way to share posts with a more limited group of friends.  Called favorites, the feature attempts …
Chris Williams / The Register:
32TB of Windows 10 internal builds, core source code leak online  —  Finding exploitable bugs suddenly easier  —  Exclusive A massive trove of Microsoft's internal Windows operating system builds and chunks of its core source code have leaked online.  —  The data - some 32TB of installation images …
Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook removed 30+ pages run from Macedonia over past two months citing TOS violations; publishers had assumed they were safe after paying for ads  —  Two false posts from Facebook pages that the social network removed due to terms-of-service violations.  —  BuzzFeed News
Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Google starts removing “confidential, personal medical records of private people” from search results  —  Google quietly added a new category of information Thursday  —  Health joins financial data, revenge porn as banned subjects  —  Alphabet Inc.'s Google has quietly decided …
Eyal Hertzog / The Bancor Protocol:
Bancor says a post questioning its purpose and code fundamentally misunderstands the network, and that all Bancor code is open, audited, and rigorously tested  —  Below you'll find a line by line response from the Bancor team to the “Bancor is Flawed” article by Professor Emin Gün Sirer.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:10 PM ET, June 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Robert D. McFadden / New York Times:
Gabe Pressman, the senior correspondent for WNBC-TV, has died at 93; he was among the first local TV reporters in NYC, and believed by many to be the first

Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
At VidCon, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announces 1.5B logged-in viewers visit YouTube each month, says YouTube TV will expand to 10 markets, and more

Bloomberg:
News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson says the company is in “very advanced” discussions with Facebook about subscriptions

Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung Electronics says its has begun mass production of Exynos i T200, its first processor optimized for Internet of Things devices
Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
Facebook launches Online Civil Courage Initiative in UK to fight hate speech and extremist content, will train and support charities and anti-terror groups

Susan Wojcicki / YouTube Blog:
YouTube CEO says 1.5B logged-in viewers visit per month, and users spend 1 hour+ per day watching video on mobile devices
