June 22, 2017, 3:45 PM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: over 1,000 Uber employees sign letter to board demanding that Travis Kalanick return “in an operational role” because he's “critical” to future success  —  More than one thousand current Uber employees have signed a letter to the company's board of directors …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation  —  Travis Kalanick's final hours as Uber's chief executive played out in a private room in a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday.  —  There, Mr. Kalanick, who was on a trip …
Washington Post:
Sources: Benchmark's Bill Gurley led the effort to build support among fellow Uber investors for a demand that Travis Kalanick resign  —  The plot to oust Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick began almost the moment he announced last week that he was taking a temporary break from the celebrated technology company caught up in scandals.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Benchmark confirms Bill Gurley will leave Uber's board of directors, to be replaced by fellow partner Matt Cohler
Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
Claire Zillman / Fortune:
Facebook introduces new privacy tools to combat catfishing and guard profile photos from being misused, in India now and other countries soon  —  Facebook on Wednesday is unveiling new features that it hopes will make women in India feel safer on its platform.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”  —  “Making the world more open and connected” had one fundamental flaw: it didn't push for any specific positive outcome from more connection.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met  —  Labels' deals with Apple expire in the next couple weeks  —  Apple Inc. is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Executives for wireless and drone firms, including AT&T and PrecisionHawk, lobby Trump to cut down on regulations in White House meeting  —  For the likes of AT&T and PrecisionHawk, the face time with the president offered a chance to push their agendas.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Stripe expands into Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg  —  Stripe has announced a handful of tidbits that underscore the fast-growing fintech startup's aspirations in Europe.  —  Thus far, Stripe has only been fully available to businesses in the U.K. …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:45 PM ET, June 22, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Reuters Digital News Report: ad blocking growth has stalled, digital assistants are outstripping watches, 18% of 18-24yo people in US pay for online news, more

Alan Feuer / New York Times:
A civil case from Murray Energy in a New York appeals court is testing whether the state's shield law protects small, subscriber-based news organizations

Chris Ariens / TVNewser:
Sources: conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt will host a live half-hour show on MSNBC, airing Saturdays at 8am and beginning this week

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Snapchat quietly acquired social mapping startup Zenly last month for $250M to $350M; Zenly to continue running independently
