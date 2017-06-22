Open Links In New Tab
June 22, 2017, 1:25 PM
Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation  —  Travis Kalanick's final hours as Uber's chief executive played out in a private room in a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday.  —  There, Mr. Kalanick, who was on a trip …
Washington Post:
Sources: Benchmark's Bill Gurley led the effort to build support among fellow Uber investors for a demand that Travis Kalanick resign  —  The plot to oust Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick began almost the moment he announced last week that he was taking a temporary break from the celebrated technology company caught up in scandals.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Benchmark confirms Bill Gurley will leave Uber's board of directors, to be replaced by fellow partner Matt Cohler  —  Benchmark partner Bill Gurley is in talks to leave Uber Technologies Inc.'s board of directors, two people familiar with the matter said.  —  If he decides to go …
Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
Uber's crisis was a failure of oversight and shows founders should be constrained by lieutenants, mentors, and a forceful board of directors
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”  —  “Making the world more open and connected” had one fundamental flaw: it didn't push for any specific positive outcome from more connection.
Kang-Xing Jin / Facebook:
Facebook introduces new group admin tools, including group analytics, scheduled posts, membership request filtering, more  —  Today we hosted our first-ever Facebook Communities Summit in Chicago with hundreds of group admins where we announced new features to support their communities on Facebook.
Claire Zillman / Fortune:
Facebook introduces new privacy tools to combat catfishing and guard profile photos from being misused, in India now and other countries soon  —  Facebook on Wednesday is unveiling new features that it hopes will make women in India feel safer on its platform.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Executives for wireless and drone firms, including AT&T and PrecisionHawk, lobby Trump to cut down on regulations in White House meeting  —  For the likes of AT&T and PrecisionHawk, the face time with the president offered a chance to push their agendas.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met  —  Labels' deals with Apple expire in the next couple weeks  —  Apple Inc. is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:25 PM ET, June 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Alan Feuer / New York Times:
A civil case from Murray Energy in a New York appeals court is testing whether the state's shield law protects small, subscriber-based news organizations

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Reuters Digital News Report: ad blocking growth has stalled, digital assistants are outstripping watches, 18% of 18-24yo people in US pay for online news, more

Emily Peck / HuffPost:
An internal email from 6 female WSJ reporters reveals growing frustration with how the paper's leadership has addressed the gender pay gap and racial diversity

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Snapchat quietly acquired social mapping startup Zenly last month for $250M to $350M; Zenly to continue running independently
