June 22, 2017, 12:45 PM
Kate Holton / Reuters:
Imagination Technologies puts itself up for sale after dispute with Apple over licensing rights, says “it has received interest from a number of parties”  —  Imagination Technologies (IMG.L), the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple (AAPL.O) over licensing rights …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail how the pressure on Travis Kalanick played out in the days and hours leading to his resignation  —  Travis Kalanick's final hours as Uber's chief executive played out in a private room in a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday.  —  There, Mr. Kalanick, who was on a trip …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Benchmark confirms Bill Gurley will leave Uber's board of directors, to be replaced by fellow partner Matt Cohler  —  Benchmark partner Bill Gurley is in talks to leave Uber Technologies Inc.'s board of directors, two people familiar with the matter said.  —  If he decides to go …
Washington Post:
Sources: Benchmark's Bill Gurley led the effort to build support among fellow Uber investors for a demand that Travis Kalanick resign  —  The plot to oust Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick began almost the moment he announced last week that he was taking a temporary break from the celebrated technology company caught up in scandals.
Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
Uber's crisis was a failure of oversight and shows founders should be constrained by lieutenants, mentors, and a forceful board of directors
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Possible Kalanick replacements at Uber: YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, ex-eBay CEO John Donahoe; sources say Sandberg to stay at Facebook
Claire Zillman / Fortune:
Facebook introduces new privacy tools to combat catfishing and guard profile photos from being misused, in India now and other countries soon  —  Facebook on Wednesday is unveiling new features that it hopes will make women in India feel safer on its platform.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook updates mission statement to “give people power to build community, bring the world closer together”, from “making the world more open and connected”  —  “Making the world more open and connected” had one fundamental flaw: it didn't push for any specific positive outcome from more connection.
Kang-Xing Jin / Facebook:
Facebook introduces new group admin tools, including group analytics, scheduled posts, membership request filtering, more  —  Today we hosted our first-ever Facebook Communities Summit in Chicago with hundreds of group admins where we announced new features to support their communities on Facebook.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple seeks to reduce the 58% share of revenue labels get on Apple Music; labels may agree if subscriptions expand and other criteria are met  —  Labels' deals with Apple expire in the next couple weeks  —  Apple Inc. is seeking to reduce record labels' share of revenue from streaming …

Microsoft:
Block party  —  How Minecraft is helping build thriving new public spaces in communities around the world, block by block.
Vantiv:
Apple Pay - A “Must Have” for eCommerce Merchants  —  For eCommerce merchants, Apple Pay support is likely a must-have payment method going forward particularly for web and mobile payments
Zoho:
Notebook 3.0: Introducing File Card, Web Clipper for Safari, Import from Evernote, and Much More  —  We're happy to announce our latest update for Notebook, and it's a doozy.  We filed your suggestions …
Worldpay:
The VR opportunity in digital  —  Consumer perception, user trends and how payments will help facilitate new digital experiences in VR and AR.  Read the infographic and register for the webinar.
Alan Feuer / New York Times:
A civil case pending in a New York appeals court is testing whether the state's shield law protects small, subscriber-based news organizations

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Reuters Digital News Report: ad blocking growth has stalled, digital assistants are outstripping watches, 18% of 18-24yo people in US pay for online news, more

Chris Ariens / TVNewser:
Sources: conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt will host a live half-hour show on MSNBC, airing Saturdays at 8am and beginning this week

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Snapchat quietly acquired social mapping startup Zenly last month for $250M to $350M; Zenly to continue running independently
