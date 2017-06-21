Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 21, 2017, 11:05 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber CEO, sources say after pressure from Benchmark, First Round, Lowercase, Menlo, and Fidelity; he will remain on Uber's board  —  Travis Kalanick stepped down Tuesday as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and that he built …
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot  —  Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources on White House tech meeting: Cook and Trump discuss immigration reform, Google talks AI, tech firms push back on tying H-1B visas to high paying jobs
Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
Twitch signs exclusive esports deal that includes 20 Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes events and in-game content for Twitch Prime members  —  If you're paying for Twitch Prime, you're going to be getting free stuff in Blizzard's biggest games thanks to a new deal between the two companies.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft launches Stream, its Office 365 business video service to replace Office 365 Video, integrated into many Microsoft services including SharePoint  —  Microsoft's replacement for Office 365 Video, a service known as Microsoft Stream, is beginning its phased roll-out globally.
Rene Ritchie / iMore:
Video: Scott Forstall and early iPhone engineers talk about the iPhone's creation, its demonstration to Cingular/AT&T, and more at the Computer History Museum  —  Don't miss this.  Seriously.  —  Highlights  — Steve Jobs hated a guy at Microsoft who claimed their tablet PC …
Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
“Stack Clash” memory management flaw found in Linux, BSD, Solaris, allows privilege escalation to root; patches are available  —  An important memory corruption defense in Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD and Solaris can be bypassed by attackers to obtain root privileges and take complete control of affected systems.
Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
OnePlus found to again manipulate benchmarks to maximize scores, this time with OnePlus 5; firm claims benchmark apps “run in a state similar to daily usage”  —  Our OnePlus 5 Review Unit manipulates benchmarks to maximize scores  —  Earlier this year, we published a report …
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
OnePlus 5 unveiled with Snapdragon 835, 16MP dual-camera, 8GB RAM model $539, 6GB RAM model $479, on sale online June 27, available in select popup stores today
Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”  —  SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time …
Dara Kerr / CNET:
Uber and Lyft have spent up to $2.3M in '17 on lobbying to push for a Texas bill so they could reenter Austin after city rejected Prop 1 fingerprint initiative  —  The rival companies banded together and spent millions of dollars on political campaigns and state lobbying to get the ride-hailing law they wanted.
Thanks:@rogerwcheng
Bloomberg:
Sources: BMC Software and CA consider combining companies to take CA private  —  New York-based CA has a market value of about $13.2 billion  —  BMC Software has been owned by Bain, Golden Gate since 2013  —  BMC Software Inc. and CA Inc. are considering a potential deal …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:05 AM ET, June 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
An inside look at how The Guardian's US operation has struggled to crack America, with some sources comparing it to a glorified foreign bureau for the UK paper

Mădălina Ciobanu / Journalism.co.uk:
Media research firm Kaleida launches The Attention Index, an open-source algorithm to measure the quality and impact of stories

Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Millennial news site Mic raises $6.5M from WPP, one of the world's largest ad agencies, in addition to the Series C round it announced in April

More News

Alfred Ng / CNET:
South Korean web host Nayana agrees to $1M extortion fee after 153 servers hit by ransomware, after negotiating the sum down from ~$1.6M

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Live video replays and says Stories has 250M DAUs as of June, whereas Snapchat only had 166M DAUs as of May
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor