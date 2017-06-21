|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
|Spotify News:
|Rene Ritchie / iMore:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:05 PM ET, June 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
|Rachel King / Fortune:
|Dara Kerr / CNET:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
|Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
|Adam Samson / Financial Times:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|Bloomberg:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Michael Liedtke / AP News: