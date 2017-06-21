|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Spotify News:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Rene Ritchie / iMore:
|Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
|Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Rachel King / Fortune:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
|Dara Kerr / CNET:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:05 PM ET, June 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Adam Samson / Financial Times:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|Bloomberg:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|David Shimer / New York Times:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
|Alfred Ng / CNET:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Corin Faife / Motherboard:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Michael Liedtke / AP News:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge: