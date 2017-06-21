Open Links In New Tab
June 21, 2017, 1:05 PM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber CEO, sources say after pressure from Benchmark, First Round, Lowercase, Menlo, and Fidelity; he will remain on Uber's board  —  Travis Kalanick stepped down Tuesday as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and that he built …
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot  —  Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap adds Snap Map to Snapchat, offering global view of friends' locations in Bitmoji form, accessed by zooming out of default camera view  —  Snapchat's next big feature wants to get you to meet up with friends in real-life rather than just watching each other's lives on your phones.
Rene Ritchie / iMore:
Video: Scott Forstall and early iPhone engineers talk about the iPhone's creation, its demonstration to Cingular/AT&T, and more at the Computer History Museum  —  Don't miss this.  Seriously.  —  Highlights  — Steve Jobs hated a guy at Microsoft who claimed their tablet PC …
Gerry Doyle / New York Times:
Toshiba says it's chosen a Japanese consortium to buy its microchip business, overlooking US-based Western Digital; full details of the deal expected next week  —  HONG KONG — As Toshiba, the embattled technology giant, battles for survival, it has turned to a group led by the Japanese government …
Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
Twitch signs exclusive esports deal that includes 20 Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes events and in-game content for Twitch Prime members  —  If you're paying for Twitch Prime, you're going to be getting free stuff in Blizzard's biggest games thanks to a new deal between the two companies.
Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
“Stack Clash” memory management flaw found in Linux, BSD, Solaris, allows privilege escalation to root; patches are available  —  An important memory corruption defense in Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD and Solaris can be bypassed by attackers to obtain root privileges and take complete control of affected systems.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft launches Stream, its Office 365 business video service to replace Office 365 Video, integrated into many Microsoft services including SharePoint  —  Microsoft's replacement for Office 365 Video, a service known as Microsoft Stream, is beginning its phased roll-out globally.
 

June 21, 2017

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
An inside look at how The Guardian's US operation has struggled to crack America, with some sources comparing it to a glorified foreign bureau for the UK paper

Mădălina Ciobanu / Journalism.co.uk:
Media research firm Kaleida launches The Attention Index, an open-source algorithm to measure the quality and impact of stories

Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Millennial news site Mic raises $6.5M from WPP, one of the world's largest ad agencies, in addition to the Series C round it announced in April

Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
OnePlus found to again manipulate benchmarks to maximize scores, this time with OnePlus 5; firm claims benchmark apps “run in a state similar to daily usage”

Alfred Ng / CNET:
South Korean web host Nayana agrees to $1M extortion fee after 153 servers hit by ransomware, after negotiating the sum down from ~$1.6M
Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”
