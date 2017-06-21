Open Links In New Tab
June 21, 2017, 1:45 AM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber CEO, sources say after pressure from Benchmark, First Round, Lowercase, Menlo, and Fidelity; he will remain on Uber's board  —  Travis Kalanick stepped down Tuesday as chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he helped found in 2009 and that he built …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources on White House tech meeting: Cook and Trump discuss immigration reform, Google talks AI, tech firms push back on tying H-1B visas to high paying jobs
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Tesla confirms departure of Autopilot VP Chris Lattner, hires AI expert Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and Autopilot  —  Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.
Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”  —  SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time …
Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
“Stack Clash” memory management flaw found in Linux, BSD, Solaris, allows privilege escalation to root; patches are available  —  An important memory corruption defense in Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD and Solaris can be bypassed by attackers to obtain root privileges and take complete control of affected systems.
Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
Twitch signs exclusive esports deal that includes 20 Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes events and in-game content for Twitch Prime members  —  If you're paying for Twitch Prime, you're going to be getting free stuff in Blizzard's biggest games thanks to a new deal between the two companies.
Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
OnePlus found to again manipulate benchmarks to maximize scores, this time with OnePlus 5; firm claims benchmark apps “run in a state similar to daily usage”  —  Our OnePlus 5 Review Unit manipulates benchmarks to maximize scores  —  Earlier this year, we published a report …
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
OnePlus 5 unveiled with Snapdragon 835, 16MP dual-camera, 8GB RAM model $539, 6GB RAM model $479, on sale online June 27, available in select popup stores today
William Turton / The Outline:
Leaked recording reveals how Apple's Global Security team uses investigators, rigorous screening, and embeds security members in product teams to prevent leaks  —  SECRECY AT APPLE  —  Former NSA agents, secrecy members on product teams, and a screening apparatus bigger than the TSA.
Alfred Ng / CNET:
South Korean web host Nayana agrees to $1M extortion fee after 153 servers hit by ransomware, after negotiating the sum down from ~$1.6M  —  WannaCry only demanded $300 from each victim.  These hackers extorted $1 million from one South Korean company.  —  Hackers appear to have pulled off …
Bloomberg:
Sources: BMC Software and CA consider combining companies to take CA private  —  New York-based CA has a market value of about $13.2 billion  —  BMC Software has been owned by Bain, Golden Gate since 2013  —  BMC Software Inc. and CA Inc. are considering a potential deal …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Live video replays and says Stories has 250M DAUs as of June, whereas Snapchat only had 166M DAUs as of May  —  Instagram Stories is widening its lead over Snapchat and rolling out new features to keep everyone shooting video.  Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily active users …
Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
Source: Khosla, Sam Altman, and a16z-backed Teespring, once valued at $650M, was valued at ~$11M in latest round  —  New financing dramatically cuts Teespring's valuation from $650 million as early investors Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures have stakes slashed to pennies on the dollar in the custom T-shirt marketplace.
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon tests Prime Wardrobe, a new service that lets customers try up to 15 pieces of clothing at a time, with bigger discounts the more they keep  —  Prime Wardrobe is currently in beta.  —  Following in the footsteps of a host of e-commerce startups, Amazon's fashion division is testing …
 

June 21, 2017

Jason Leopold / BuzzFeed:
Secret 107-page Department of Defense report says Chelsea Manning leaks were largely insignificant and did not cause any real harm to US interests

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
McClatchy's ongoing digital transition: producing 29K pieces of local content a month, with 1K driving over half readership; print ads make up 25% of revenue

David Shimer / New York Times:
German police raid homes of 36 accused of hateful posts on social media including threats, coercion, and incitement to racism, amid push for social media bill

Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Swiss encrypted email provider ProtonMail launches ProtonVPN with Tor support and free subscription tier for single device access
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Mozilla's privacy-focused Firefox Focus web browser for Android blocks ad trackers and can erase your browsing history, but lacks tabs and uses Yahoo search
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts AI-powered job search results in the US that tap into listings from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, Facebook, company websites, others
