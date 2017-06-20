|Michael Liedtke / AP News:
|Lucian Constantin / The New Stack:
|William Turton / The Outline:
|Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
|Mario Tomás Serrafero / xda-developers:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Mike Minotti / VentureBeat:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Alfred Ng / CNET:
|Bloomberg:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Susan Decker / Bloomberg:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Adam Samson / Financial Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Corin Faife / Motherboard:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:35 PM ET, June 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|Wall Street Journal:
|David Shimer / New York Times:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Amie Tsang / New York Times:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mariella Moon / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
|Leticia Miranda / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times: