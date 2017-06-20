Open Links In New Tab
June 20, 2017, 9:10 AM
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump meets with tech execs, says US gov't must “catch up” with private sector; Cook calls for coding in schools; Bezos favors more adoption of commercial tech  —  The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, who met with Trump on Monday, have a few asks of their own.
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal info of 198M+ US voters, including addresses, birthdates, and issue-by-issue sentiment analysis  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google launches AI-powered jobs search engine that taps into listings from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Facebook, and others  —  Looking for a new job is getting easier.  Google today launched a new jobs search feature right on its search result pages that lets …
New York Times:
How Mexican activists, journalists, lawyers have been targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, likely by their own gov't, which spent ~$80M on the tools  —  MEXICO CITY — Mexico's most prominent human rights lawyers, journalists and anti-corruption activists have been targeted …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Spotify tests letting labels pay to put singles on free tier users' playlists; while an opt-out option is available, the scheme is reminiscent of radio payola  —  A mysterious “Sponsored Content” opt-out setting recently appeared in Spotify, and now the streaming giant has confirmed to TechCrunch what it's about.
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
FTC plus DC and California AGs attempt to block DraftKings-FanDuel merger, saying combined firm would control 90%+ of paid daily fantasy sports contests market  —  The Federal Trade Commission just announced it will authorize legal action to block the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel …
Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
Bancor, which raised ~$150M in its ICO, has poor code quality, issues with its fundamental value proposition, and can be gamed by miners  —  Bancor just did their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) last week and raised a record $144M within a few hours.  They now hold the record for the biggest crowd-funding, ever, in the history of mankind.
 

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Sources: Spicer is leading a search for his replacement as press secretary, having spoken with radio host Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta says reporters should walk out over "pointless" briefings as White House restrictions against press grow

Anthony Crupi / Ad Age:
Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones featured 17 paid ad spots compared with shows premiere which carried 34, and had 43% fewer viewers than inaugural show

Wall Street Journal:
Time Warner signs 2-year $100M deal with Snap; Turner, Warner Bros. studio will create up to 10 original shows a year for Snap, which will keep 50% ad revenue
