June 20, 2017, 4:45 PM
Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”  —  SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time …
William Turton / The Outline:
Leaked recording reveals how Apple's Global Security team uses investigators, rigorous screening, and embeds security members in product teams to prevent leaks  —  SECRECY AT APPLE  —  Former NSA agents, secrecy members on product teams, and a screening apparatus bigger than the TSA.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts AI-powered job search results in the US that tap into listings from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, Facebook, company websites, others  —  Looking for a new job is getting easier.  Google today launched a new jobs search feature right on its search result pages that lets you search …
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
OnePlus 5 unveiled with Snapdragon 835, 16MP dual-camera, 8GB RAM model $539, 6GB RAM model $479, on sale online June 27, available in select popup stores today  —  After several weeks of teasing and leaks, OnePlus has today officially announced the OnePlus 5, its latest flagship smartphone.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump meets with tech execs, says US gov't must “catch up” with private sector; Cook calls for coding in schools; Bezos favors more adoption of commercial tech  —  The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, who met with Trump on Monday, have a few asks of their own.
Susan Decker / Bloomberg:
Apple files more claims in lawsuit against Qualcomm, accusing it of operating an “illegal business model” and seeking to void patent claims  —  IPhone maker files more claims against Qualcomm in lawsuit  —  Apple cites May Supreme Court ruling against double-dipping
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Live video replays and says Stories has 250M DAUs as of June, whereas Snapchat only had 166M DAUs as of May  —  Instagram Stories is widening its lead over Snapchat and rolling out new features to keep everyone shooting video.  Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily active users …
Corin Faife / Motherboard:
Status, a messaging app and mobile browser to help users interact with apps on the ethereum network, raises $44M in its ICO  —  Starting a little before 12pm EST today, Status, a messaging app and mobile browser enabling smartphones to connect to decentralized applications on the ethereum network …
Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
Source: Khosla, Sam Altman, and a16z-backed Teespring, once valued at $650M, was valued at ~$11M in latest round  —  New financing dramatically cuts Teespring's valuation from $650 million as early investors Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures have stakes slashed to pennies on the dollar in the custom T-shirt marketplace.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor says it's used in 160K neighborhoods, of which 145K are in US, and expands to Germany  —  Nextdoor, the social network that connects you with people in your neighborhood, is taking another step up in its global growth, after launching in the Netherlands and the UK last year.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:45 PM ET, June 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Sources: Spicer is leading a search for his replacement as press secretary, having spoken with radio host Laura Ingraham and Daily Mail editor David Martosko

Jason Leopold / BuzzFeed:
Secret 107-page Department of Defense report says Chelsea Manning leaks were largely insignificant and did not cause any real harm to US interests

Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:
CNN to invest $40M in its in-house startup Great Big Story over the next two years, turning it into 24-hour streaming service, distributed on Sling TV, others

David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
TOP500 fastest supercomputers: China's Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe 2 take top two spots as Switzerland's GPU-based Piz Daint replaces US' Titan in third place

Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
Bancor, which raised ~$150M in its ICO, has poor code quality, issues with its fundamental value proposition, and can be gamed by miners
