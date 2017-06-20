|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Michael Liedtke / AP News:
|William Turton / The Outline:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Susan Decker / Bloomberg:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
|Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Corin Faife / Motherboard:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:30 PM ET, June 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Alfred Ng / CNET:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mariella Moon / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Leticia Miranda / BuzzFeed:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Gizmodo:
|Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Anne Dujmovic / CNET:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal: