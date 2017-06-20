Open Links In New Tab
June 20, 2017
William Turton / The Outline:
Leaked recording reveals how Apple's Global Security team uses investigators, rigorous screening, and embeds security members in product teams to prevent leaks  —  SECRECY AT APPLE  —  Former NSA agents, secrecy members on product teams, and a screening apparatus bigger than the TSA.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts AI-powered job search results in the US that tap into listings from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, Facebook, company websites, others  —  Looking for a new job is getting easier.  Google today launched a new jobs search feature right on its search result pages that lets you search …
Michael Liedtke / AP News:
Uber adds option to tip US drivers, starting in 3 cities, and other ways to earn like being paid for waiting on riders to show, as part of “180 days of change”  —  SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Trump meets with tech execs, says US gov't must “catch up” with private sector; Cook calls for coding in schools; Bezos favors more adoption of commercial tech  —  The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, who met with Trump on Monday, have a few asks of their own.
Susan Decker / Bloomberg:
Apple files more claims in lawsuit against Qualcomm, accusing it of operating an “illegal business model” and seeking to void patent claims  —  IPhone maker files more claims against Qualcomm in lawsuit  —  Apple cites May Supreme Court ruling against double-dipping
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
OnePlus 5 unveiled with Snapdragon 835, 16MP dual-camera, 8GB RAM model $539, 6GB RAM model $479, on sale online June 27, available in select popup stores today  —  After several weeks of teasing and leaks, OnePlus has today officially announced the OnePlus 5, its latest flagship smartphone.
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
A look at Ether, which has risen 4,500% since the beginning of the year, is used in ICOs, and is likely to pass Bitcoin's total value soon  —  The price of Bitcoin has hit record highs in recent months, more than doubling in price since the start of the year.
Emin Gün Sirer / Hacking Distributed:
Bancor, which raised ~$150M in its ICO, has poor code quality, issues with its fundamental value proposition, and can be gamed by miners
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram adds Live video replays and says Stories has 250M DAUs as of June, whereas Snapchat only had 166M DAUs as of May  —  Instagram Stories is widening its lead over Snapchat and rolling out new features to keep everyone shooting video.  Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily active users …
David Schneider / IEEE Spectrum:
TOP500 fastest supercomputers: China's Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe 2 take top two spots as Switzerland's GPU-based Piz Daint replaces US' Titan in third place  —  In June, we can look forward to two things: the Belmont Stakes and the first of the twice-yearly TOP500 rankings of supercomputers.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page from June 20, 2017.

From Mediagazer

Ken Meyer / Mediaite:
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, rumored White House Press Secretary candidate Laura Ingraham says the role is not one she's “dying to do”

Jason Leopold / BuzzFeed:
Secret 107-page Department of Defense report says Chelsea Manning leaks were largely insignificant and did not cause any real harm to US interests

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Interview with Jonah Peretti on BuzzFeed's potential IPO, NBCUniversal's influence, the future of TV and video, and founders as CEOs

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Spotify tests letting labels pay to put singles on free tier users' playlists; while an opt-out option is available, the scheme is reminiscent of radio payola
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple working with Health Gorilla to add personal health data to iPhone including blood work, by integrating with hospitals and lab testing companies
