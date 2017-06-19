Open Links In New Tab
June 19, 2017, 10:50 AM
Kent Walker / Google:
Google's new anti-extremist steps: targeted AI algo training, more content flaggers, no inflammatory video monetization, ads targeting potential ISIS recruits  —  Editor's Note: This post appeared as an op-ed in the Financial Times earlier today.  —  Terrorism is an attack on open societies …
Gizmodo:
Personal details of 198M American voters or roughly 61% of the US population, including addresses and birthdates, leaked by GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
The story of Whole Foods, its founder John Mackey, and his battle with an activist hedge fund that led to the Amazon acquisition  —  Editor's Note: On June 16, 2017, Whole Foods agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $13.7 billion.  This is the exclusive story that led up to that momentous decision for the Austin-based grocery giant.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
How Susan Wojcicki has led YouTube: navigating the company through ad-positioning woes, keeping creators happy, and refining YouTube TV while growing revenue  —  To outmaneuver traditional TV—and secure Google's future—YouTube's CEO must satisfy homegrown creators, risk-averse advertisers …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils reference design for smart speakers with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, also announces new chips for wireless audio products  —  The smart speaker trend started with Amazon's Echo, and now includes Google Home and Apple HomePod, but it could get a lot more crowded thanks to Qualcomm.
New York Times:
A look at Arianna Huffington's growing influence at Uber, where she has become one of Travis Kalanick's closest confidantes  —  SAN FRANCISCO — In April, Wan Ling Martello, the head of Nestlé in Asia, found herself seated across from Arianna Huffington, an Uber director and a founder …
Meng Jing / South China Morning Post:
China's State Information Office: sharing economy grew 103% YoY to $507B in 2016; 600M Chinese work within sharing economy or tried its services  —  30 bike-sharing apps launched already, with a dozen players fighting it out in the smartphone power bank sharing market, and six more dedicated solely to sharing umbrellas
Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
IBB Consulting study: almost half of US broadband customers subscribe to at least one OTT video service  —  About one-third take two, and 18% subscribe to more than three, IBB survey finds … Reflecting the surge in consumer adoption and volume of subscription VOD services …
 

Brian Lowry / CNNMoney:
Review: Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview articulated a tough enough case and cross-examination to warrant giving Jones and Infowars mainstream exposure

Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media raises $450M from private equity firm TPG at a $5.7B valuation, will use the money partly to create a new subscription service for mobiles

Rafael Cabrera / BuzzFeed:
Report: the Mexican government has been sending text messages to journalists containing advanced spyware, in an attempt to steal their data

