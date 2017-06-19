Open Links In New Tab
June 19, 2017, 3:25 PM
Gizmodo:
GOP data firm Deep Root Analytics accidentally exposed personal info of 198M+ US voters, including addresses, birthdates, and issue-by-issue sentiment analysis  —  Political data gathered on more than 198 million US citizens was exposed this month after a marketing firm contracted …
Wall Street Journal:
Time Warner signs 2-year $100M deal with Snap; Turner, Warner Bros. studio will create up to 10 original shows a year for Snap, which will keep 50% ad revenue  —  In a wide-ranging deal with Snap Inc., Time Warner Inc.'s Turner cable channels and the Warner Bros. studio will create …
New York Times:
How Mexican activists, journalists, lawyers have been targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, likely by their own gov't, which spent ~$80M on the tools  —  MEXICO CITY — Mexico's most prominent human rights lawyers, journalists and anti-corruption activists have been targeted …
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
FTC plus DC and California AGs attempt to block DraftKings-FanDuel merger, saying combined firm would control 90%+ of paid daily fantasy sports contests market  —  The Federal Trade Commission just announced it will authorize legal action to block the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel …
Dakin Campbell / Bloomberg:
Goldman Sachs mapped 127 steps in its IPO consulting process, found that about half of them can be automated  —  Investment bank is eliminating thousands of hours of tasks  —  Managers say it's freeing junior staff for more-valuable work  —  A few years ago, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s leaders took …
Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
Dropbox unveils plan for its global network with custom infrastructure, following last year's announcement it would leave AWS  —  When Dropbox announced it was leaving AWS last year and bringing the bulk of the operation in-house, you had to figure it was working on a significant network expansion …
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Streaming sports startup FuboTV raises $55M Series C with Sky, 21st Century Fox, Scripps participating  —  When it comes to streaming TV, FuboTV wants to be the place sports fans go when they are looking to catch up on their favorite sports league or team.  To expand its channel lineup …
Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
IBB Consulting study: almost half of US broadband customers subscribe to at least one OTT video service  —  About one-third take two, and 18% subscribe to more than three, IBB survey finds … Reflecting the surge in consumer adoption and volume of subscription VOD services …
Meng Jing / South China Morning Post:
China's State Information Office: sharing economy grew 103% YoY to $507B in 2016; 600M Chinese work within sharing economy or tried its services  —  30 bike-sharing apps launched already, with a dozen players fighting it out in the smartphone power bank sharing market, and six more dedicated solely to sharing umbrellas
Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
Snips raises $13M Series A for its smart assistant platform which works without the cloud  —  Snips announced today that it has raised $13 million to boost its launch of a new voice platform designed to give hardware makers an alternative to Google's Home and Amazon's Alexa.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:25 PM ET, June 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media raises $450M from private equity firm TPG at a $5.7B valuation, will use the money partly to create a new subscription service for mobiles

Brian Lowry / CNNMoney:
Review: Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview articulated a tough enough case and cross-examination to warrant giving Jones and Infowars mainstream exposure

Rafael Cabrera / BuzzFeed:
Report: the Mexican government has been sending text messages to journalists containing advanced spyware, in an attempt to steal their data

