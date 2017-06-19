|Kent Walker / Google:
|Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
|New York Times:
|Chris O'Brien / VentureBeat:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Matthew Leising / Bloomberg:
|Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:10 AM ET, June 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Will Knight / MIT Technology Review:
|Gordon Corera / BBC:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Suzanne Woolley / Bloomberg:
|Ben Schreckinger / Politico:
|Pan Yue / China Money Network:
|David Lumb / Engadget:
|Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg: