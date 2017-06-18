Open Links In New Tab
June 18, 2017, 5:05 AM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
Amazon has been laying groundwork to acquire a grocery chain, and Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic that lines up with its own  —  Amazon has been laying groundwork to take over a grocery chain  —  Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils reference design for smart speakers with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, also announces new chips for wireless audio products  —  The smart speaker trend started with Amazon's Echo, and now includes Google Home and Apple HomePod, but it could get a lot more crowded thanks to Qualcomm.
Robert Frank / New York Times:
A look at Jeff Bezos' charitable donations, after he asks for ideas on philanthropy focused on “the right now”, for causes with “urgent need and lasting impact”  —  Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
North Korea's cyberattack strategy may seem erratic, but experts warn it can be effective at raising funds, creating chaos, and extending military aggression  —  NORTH KOREA IS arguably the least-understood nation on the planet.  And that also applies to its state-sponsored hackers whose global cyberattacks …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 AM ET, June 18, 2017.

From Mediagazer

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Alex Jones scooping Megyn Kelly proves, once again, that the mainstream media is not prepared to cover pro-Trump trolls

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple hires Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two of Sony's top TV executives, to lead push into original video programming

Ken Doctor / TheStreet:
Group led by Eisendrath may have the edge over Tronc at buying Wrapports, owner of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, because of antitrust concerns

Earlier Picks

Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Top EU court rules that ISPs can be ordered to block The Pirate Bay and other torrent sites
Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
Last year a Facebook bug exposed the personal profiles of 1,000+ content moderators to administrators of the groups with removed terrorist content
