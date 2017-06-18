|Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
|Amazon.com:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Kent Walker / Google:
|New York Times:
|Gordon Corera / BBC:
|Kayla Matthews / Bitcoin Magazine:
|Matthew Leising / Bloomberg:
|Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
|David Lumb / Engadget:
|Cam Simpson / Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:20 PM ET, June 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Suzanne Woolley / Bloomberg:
|Ben Schreckinger / Politico:
|Pan Yue / China Money Network:
|Ars Technica:
|Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
|Yuliya Chernova / Wall Street Journal:
|Robert Frank / New York Times: