June 18, 2017, 7:30 PM
Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
The story of Whole Foods, its founder John Mackey, and his battle with an activist hedge fund that led to the Amazon acquisition  —  Editor's Note: On June 16, 2017, Whole Foods agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $13.7 billion.  This is the exclusive story that led up to that momentous decision for the Austin-based grocery giant.
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
Amazon has been laying groundwork to acquire a grocery chain, and Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic that lines up with its own
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils reference design for smart speakers with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, also announces new chips for wireless audio products  —  The smart speaker trend started with Amazon's Echo, and now includes Google Home and Apple HomePod, but it could get a lot more crowded thanks to Qualcomm.
New York Times:
A look at Arianna Huffington's growing influence at Uber, where she has become one of Travis Kalanick's closest confidantes  —  SAN FRANCISCO — In April, Wan Ling Martello, the head of Nestlé in Asia, found herself seated across from Arianna Huffington, an Uber director and a founder …
Gordon Corera / BBC:
Sources: NSA and Britain's National Cyber Security Centre link WannaCry ransomware attack to North Korean hacking group Lazarus  —  British security officials believe that hackers in North Korea were behind the cyber-attack that crippled parts of the NHS and other organisations around the world last month, the BBC has learned.
Kayla Matthews / Bitcoin Magazine:
A study of 100+ companies in 38 countries estimates 3M+ people are using cryptocurrencies  —  Bridging the gap between financial systems and computer whizzes, cryptocurrencies are poised to gain ground in today's markets.  These peer-to-peer systems utilize blockchain technology to conduct and verify transactions.
Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
Huawei Matebook X review: good performance, comes with useful features like integrated fingerprint sensor and Dolby speakers, pricey and has a laggy trackpad  —  Good in many ways, but you're really paying for the Apple-like design.  —  Huawei has been slowly pushing its way into the PC market.
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
How Susan Wojcicki has led YouTube: navigating the company through ad-positioning woes, keeping creators happy, and refining YouTube TV while growing revenue  —  To outmaneuver traditional TV—and secure Google's future—YouTube's CEO must satisfy homegrown creators, risk-averse advertisers …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:30 PM ET, June 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Ken Doctor / TheStreet:
Group led by Eisendrath may have the edge over Tronc at buying Wrapports, owner of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, because of antitrust concerns

Lucia Graves / The Guardian:
Inside Trump's and Murdoch's symbiotic relationship, which began when Murdoch bought the New York Post in 1976 and stems solely from the pursuit of power

Stephanie Russell-Kraft / Columbia Journalism Review:
Account of a reporter who was fired by Reuters after lawyer for Law360 complained about the non-compete she signed

