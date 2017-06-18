Open Links In New Tab
June 18, 2017, 12:00 PM
Top News

Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
WikiLeaks documents show how CIA infected WiFi routers from 10 manufacturers including D-Link and Linksys to monitor and manipulate traffic, infect more devices  —  Latest Vault7 release exposes network-spying operation CIA kept secret since 2007.  —  Home routers from 10 manufacturers …
Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
Instacart, with four years left in its Whole Foods contract, says “Amazon just declared war” on grocery stores, faces difficult opportunity after Amazon deal  —  Yesterday, Amazon and Whole Foods ruined a perfectly slow news day on a Friday in June with the announcement …
Tom Foster / Texas Monthly:
The story of Whole Foods, its founder John Mackey, and his battle with an activist hedge fund that led to the Amazon acquisition  —  Editor's Note: On June 16, 2017, Whole Foods agreed to sell itself to Amazon for $13.7 billion.  This is the exclusive story that led up to that momentous decision for the Austin-based grocery giant.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils reference design for smart speakers with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, also announces new chips for wireless audio products  —  The smart speaker trend started with Amazon's Echo, and now includes Google Home and Apple HomePod, but it could get a lot more crowded thanks to Qualcomm.
Robert Frank / New York Times:
A look at Jeff Bezos' charitable donations, after he asks for ideas on philanthropy focused on “the right now”, for causes with “urgent need and lasting impact”  —  Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world …
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Reddit is raising funding at a valuation of around $1.7B  —  The link-sharing website bulks up with venture capital  —  Snoop Dogg, Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel among earlier backers  —  Reddit is one of the few relics of the mid-2000s internet that has not only survived but thrived in recent years.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:00 PM ET, June 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Lowry / CNNMoney:
Review: Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview articulated a tough enough case and cross-examination to warrant giving Jones and Infowars mainstream exposure

Ken Doctor / TheStreet:
Group led by Eisendrath may have the edge over Tronc at buying Wrapports, owner of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, because of antitrust concerns

Lucia Graves / The Guardian:
Inside Trump's and Murdoch's symbiotic relationship, which began when Murdoch bought the New York Post in 1976 and stems solely from the pursuit of power

More News

Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Top EU court rules that ISPs can be ordered to block The Pirate Bay and other torrent sites

Earlier Picks

Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
Last year a Facebook bug exposed the personal profiles of 1,000+ content moderators to administrators of the groups with removed terrorist content
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
After teasing Ataribox, Atari CEO confirms company is working on a game console
