|Amazon.com:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Emily Jackson / Financial Post:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
|BBC:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Alice Woodhouse / Financial Times:
|Facebook:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:25 AM ET, June 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Noel Randewich / Reuters:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Peter Kafka / Recode: