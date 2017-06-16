Open Links In New Tab
June 16, 2017, 3:01 AM
Facebook details its process to fight terrorism: AI including image matching, increased human intervention to flag posts and remove accounts, partnerships, more  —  By Monika Bickert, Director of Global Policy Management, and Brian Fishman, Counterterrorism Policy Manager
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook requests input on hard questions about censorship, such as removing false news, and plans to begin explaining how it's addressing each question  —  How should Facebook decide what's allowed on its social network, and how to balance safety and truth with diverse opinions and cultural norms?
Emily Jackson / Financial Post:
Canada's telecom regulator CRTC orders all new devices be unlocked, bans unlocking fees, effective Dec. 1  —  Wireless providers will no longer be allowed to sell locked mobile devices or charge Canadians to unlock their phones for use on rival's networks, according to new rules that will erase millions in annual revenue for carriers.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Changing course, Netflix says it'll “never outgrow” fight for net neutrality, after CEO Hastings said company was big enough that issue didn't pose a big risk  —  Even thought its CEO said otherwise  —  After a few months of wishy-washy statements on net neutrality indicating …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Passenger raped by Uber driver in India sues Uber, Kalanick, others in US federal court for defamation, more after it emerges they obtained her medical info  —  SAN FRANCISCO — A woman who was raped by her Uber driver in India filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company and three current …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft updates its AI-powered photo editing app Pix with new styles and effects  —  Microsoft is rolling out an update to its AI-powered photo editing app, Microsoft Pix, that aims to give Prisma and others like it some new competition.  While the app was originally designed to enhance …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Slack is raising $500M at a $5B post-money valuation, leading to acquisition interest from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce  —  The business communications company has gotten acquisition offers in the past from Microsoft and others  —  Slack, the popular business communications company …
Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
Sources: EU to fine Google for abusing its search market dominance in the coming weeks; fine could top the €1B EU fined Intel in 2009  —  Search giant is braced for a fine that could top €1bn with decision expected shortly  —  Read next … Google is braced for a fine of potentially …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Twitter redesigns its app across mobile, desktop, and the web to include round profile icons, consistent typography, and more  —  In an effort to better cater to newcomers, Twitter once again is redesigning its app across mobile, desktop and the web.  The revamp isn't a radical departure …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Filings: Spotify reaches 140M MAUs as 2016 revenue grew over 50% YoY to $3.3B, with a net loss of $601M; firm agrees to pay big labels $2B+ over next two years  —  The streaming service posted revenue of $3.3 billion last year; it has promised big checks in exchange for better rates.
 

From Mediagazer

Hollywood Reporter:
Alex Jones releases secretly recorded audio of his pre-interview conversation with Megan Kelly ahead of official airing Sunday

Nilagia McCoy / Shorenstein Center:
Analysis: advantages and challenges of the BBC compared with US news organizations

BuzzFeed:
How some hyperpartisan websites use vitriol to fuel donations to political PACs, and how both the sites and PACs have ties to a Washington, DC, lawyer

Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
DOE awards $258M to be shared among AMD, Cray, HPE, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia over next three years for R&D into exascale computers to better compete with China

Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
French President Macron announces a tech-focused visa open to founders, employees, and investors with intention of making France a “country of unicorns”
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Microsoft Surface Pro review: full PC performance in a thin, silent, and light design with good battery life, though it has limited ports and is expensive
Facebook:
Facebook celebrates the 30th anniversary of GIF by making GIFs available in comments to everyone on Facebook
Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
Interview with Tim Cook on HomePod, AR, enterprise strategy, manufacturing products in the US, Donald Trump, US tax code, and more
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Mobile roaming charges now dropped across 28 EU countries, for users living in an EU country for at least 8 months each year
