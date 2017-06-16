|Amazon.com:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Emily Jackson / Financial Post:
|Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:05 PM ET, June 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
|BBC:
|Alice Woodhouse / Financial Times:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Noel Randewich / Reuters:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge: