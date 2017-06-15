Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 15, 2017, 8:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Bloomberg:
Sources: Amazon expressed interest in acquiring Slack, in a deal that would value the company at $9B+  —  Chatroom company's value said to be at least $9 billion  —  Microsoft boosted competition with Teams chat platform  —  Corporate chatroom startup Slack Technologies Inc …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Slack is raising $500M at a $5B post-money valuation, leading to acquisition interest from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce  —  The business communications company has gotten acquisition offers in the past from Microsoft and others  —  Slack, the popular business communications company …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook requests input on hard questions about censorship, such as removing false news, and plans to begin explaining how it's addressing each question  —  How should Facebook decide what's allowed on its social network, and how to balance safety and truth with diverse opinions and cultural norms?
Facebook:
Facebook details its process to fight terrorism: AI including image matching, increased human intervention to flag posts and remove accounts, partnerships, more  —  By Monika Bickert, Director of Global Policy Management, and Brian Fishman, Counterterrorism Policy Manager
Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
Interview with Tim Cook on HomePod, AR, enterprise strategy, manufacturing products in the US, Donald Trump, US tax code, and more  —  Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., was interviewed in San Jose, California, on June 5 by Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Megan Murphy.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Twitter redesigns its app across mobile, desktop, and the web to include round profile icons, consistent typography, and more  —  In an effort to better cater to newcomers, Twitter once again is redesigning its app across mobile, desktop and the web.  The revamp isn't a radical departure …
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Passenger raped by Uber driver in India sues Uber, Kalanick, others in US federal court for defamation, more after it emerges they obtained her medical info  —  SAN FRANCISCO — A woman who was raped by her Uber driver in India filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company and three current …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Filings: Spotify reaches 140M MAUs as 2016 revenue grew over 50% YoY to $3.3B, with a net loss of $601M; firm agrees to pay big labels $2B+ over next two years  —  The streaming service posted revenue of $3.3 billion last year; it has promised big checks in exchange for better rates.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Changing course, Netflix says it'll “never outgrow” fight for net neutrality, after CEO Hastings said company was big enough that issue didn't pose a big risk  —  Even thought its CEO said otherwise  —  After a few months of wishy-washy statements on net neutrality indicating …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:15 PM ET, June 15, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Gregory Wallace / CNN:
CNN files lawsuit against FBI seeking Comey's memos about his talks with Trump, accusing the agency of violating the federal FOI Act

Cynthia Littleton / Variety:
Federal appeals court removes temporary stay that could have complicated Sinclair Broadcast's acquisition of Tribune Media

Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
A month after the death of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas, a group of publications and organizations are campaigning for journalists' protection

More News

Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
DOE awards $258M to be shared among AMD, Cray, HPE, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia over next three years for R&D into exascale computers to better compete with China
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Microsoft Surface Pro review: full PC performance in a thin, silent, and light design with good battery life, though it has limited ports and is expensive
Facebook:
Facebook celebrates the 30th anniversary of GIF by making GIFs available in comments to everyone on Facebook
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Mobile roaming charges now dropped across 28 EU countries, for users living in an EU country for at least 8 months each year

Earlier Picks

Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple in talks with Argonaut Project and Carin Alliance to make the iPhone a medical records hub so patients can easily share data with third parties
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon unveils $20 Dash Wand with a barcode scanner and Alexa support for ordering food, getting recipes, controlling smart-home devices, Alexa skills
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Upcoming iPhones will offer wireless charging, says CEO of Apple manufacturer Wistron
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor