|Bloomberg:
|Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Paul Miller / The Verge:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Ian Morris / Forbes:
|Facebook:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:50 PM ET, June 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
|Brian Merchant / The Verge:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC: