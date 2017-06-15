Open Links In New Tab
June 15, 2017, 12:50 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Amazon expressed interest in acquiring Slack, in a deal that would value the company at $9B+  —  Chatroom company's value said to be at least $9 billion  —  Microsoft boosted competition with Teams chat platform  —  Corporate chatroom startup Slack Technologies Inc …
Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
Interview with Tim Cook on HomePod, AR, enterprise strategy, manufacturing products in the US, Donald Trump, US tax code, and more  —  Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., was interviewed in San Jose, California, on June 5 by Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Megan Murphy.
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple in talks with Argonaut Project and Carin Alliance to make the iPhone a medical records hub so patients can easily share data with third parties  —  - It is looking to host clinical information, such as labs and allergy lists, and not just wellness data.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Twitter redesigns its app across mobile, desktop, and the web to include round profile icons, consistent typography, and more  —  In an effort to better cater to newcomers, Twitter once again is redesigning its app across mobile, desktop and the web.  The revamp isn't a radical departure …
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Upcoming iPhones will offer wireless charging, says CEO of Apple manufacturer Wistron  —  Plugging things in is no fun, especially when a certain company refuses to embrace industry-standard plugs.  Wireless charging is an obvious solution, which has been embraced by many Android manufacturers …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Filings: Spotify reaches 140M MAUs as 2016 revenue grew over 50% YoY to $3.3B, with a net loss of $601M; firm agrees to pay big labels $2B+ over next two years  —  The streaming service posted revenue of $3.3 billion last year; it has promised big checks in exchange for better rates.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Mobile roaming charges now dropped across 28 EU countries, for users living in an EU country for at least 8 months each year  —  It's been a long time in coming and had plenty of trials and tribulations, but it's finally here: mobile roaming is now free in the EU.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon unveils $20 Dash Wand with a barcode scanner and Alexa support for ordering food, getting recipes, controlling smart-home devices, Alexa skills  —  Amazon just introduced a new Alexa device: a $20 version of its Amazon Dash Wand with the voice-enabled smart assistant built in for ordering food …
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Microsoft Surface Pro review: full PC performance in a thin, silent, and light design with good battery life, though it has limited ports and is expensive  —  In Microsoft's relatively young hardware division, the Surface Pro has always stood for what the company believes is the future of personal computing.
Facebook:
Facebook celebrates the 30th anniversary of GIF by making GIFs available in comments to everyone on Facebook  —  On June 15, we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of the GIF, which has made communicating on the internet more joyful, more visual and let's face it, a whole lot funnier!
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook requests input on hard questions about censorship, starting with terrorist propaganda, and plans to begin explaining how it's addressing each question  —  How should Facebook decide what's allowed on its social network, and how to balance safety and truth with diverse opinions and cultural norms?
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:50 PM ET, June 15, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
Fox News has dropped the marketing slogan “Fair & Balanced”, invented by Roger Ailes in 1996, to be replaced by “Most Watched. Most Trusted.”

Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
One month after the death of Javier Valdez Cárdenas, a number of publications and organizations have created a new campaign to push for journalist protection

Gregory Wallace / CNN:
CNN files lawsuit against FBI seeking Comey's memos about his talks with Trump, accusing the agency of violating the federal FOI Act

Brian Merchant / The Verge:
Interviews with Apple employees, including Fadell, Forstall, and others, reveal the secretive and complex process that led to the first iPhone
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google says it plans to launch its full desktop backup tool, called Backup and Sync, for Google Drive on June 28, available as an app
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Instagram begins testing standardized format for declaring sponsored posts, starting with select partners
