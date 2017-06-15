|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Brian Merchant / The Verge:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Paul Miller / The Verge:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Katie Dupere / Mashable:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 AM ET, June 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|Allison Schiff / AdExchanger:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Eric Auchard / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch: