Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 14, 2017, 10:15 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
TPG partner David Bonderman resigns from Uber board after making disparaging remark about women at Uber meeting following Holder report  —  SAN FRANCISCO — David Bonderman, an Uber board member and partner at private equity firm TPG, is resigning from the board of the ride-hailing company …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
As Travis Kalanick takes leave, the company will strip him of some duties and appoint an independent chair to limit his influence, according to Holder report  —  Travis Kalanick will hand off some duties to COO, chair  —  He plans to take a leave without disclosing return date
Covington & Burling:
Report on Uber recommends board oversight committee, reevaluated cultural values, reducing alcohol use at work events, prohibiting boss-employee relationships  —  On February 19, 2017, Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber"), published a blog post detailing allegations …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Travis Kalanick says that he is taking leave from Uber for an undetermined time to deal with family tragedy, in email to employees
Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
Charles Thacker, one of the lead designers of the Xerox Alto, co-inventor of Ethernet, and recipient of the Turing award in 2009, dies at 74  —  Every computer we use today owes a debt to the legendary and influential machine.  —  Charles Thacker, one of the lead hardware designers on the Xerox Alto …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Play debuts Android Excellence curated collections that showcase top apps and games  —  At WWDC this month, Apple introduced an entirely revamped App Storethat puts a much greater focus on editorial, with plans for stories about the apps, how to's, interviews, and more …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
In wake of WannaCry, Microsoft fixes 3 flaws affecting unsupported OSes including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 that it initially said it wouldn't patch  —  The company previously said it would not fix three outstanding exploits, but reversed course following the ransomware attack in May.
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Mozilla launches Firefox 54 with Electrolysis tech which uses up to four processes to run content across tabs and lays foundation for sandboxing  —  Mozilla hopes a new phase of its Electrolysis project will bring you back to its browser by making it faster and better able to resist crashes.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon launches Prime Reload, offering 2% back on purchases funded through debit cards  —  Amazon today is launching a new perk for Prime members that will give them cash back on purchases - even if they're not paying for items using an Amazon cashback credit card.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:15 AM ET, June 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Reporters are told they can no longer film or record interviews in Senate halls of Capitol without special permission, then Senate Rules chair reverses course

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Memo: Time Inc announces it is cutting 300 jobs, 4% of workforce, with layoffs and buyouts

Carlos Greer / Page Six:
Source: NBC needs controversies like the Alex Jones scandal to shake up Sunday night ratings; they hired Megyn Kelly to create such buzz

More News

Earlier Picks

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram launches out of beta its Archive feature that hides old posts without deleting them
Bloomberg:
Sources: Russian cyberattack on US electoral system hit voter databases and software systems in total of 39 states, prompting direct message from Obama to Putin
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor