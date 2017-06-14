|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Covington & Burling:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Christine Hall / Data Center Knowledge:
|Stephen Shankland / CNET:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:30 AM ET, June 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Hollywood Reporter:
|Alexander Maxham / AndroidHeadlines.com:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Bloomberg:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety: