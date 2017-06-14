Open Links In New Tab
June 14, 2017, 6:30 AM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
As Travis Kalanick takes leave, the company will strip him of some duties and appoint an independent chair to limit his influence, according to Holder report  —  Travis Kalanick will hand off some duties to COO, chair  —  He plans to take a leave without disclosing return date
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
TPG partner David Bonderman resigns from Uber board after making disparaging remark about women at Uber meeting following Holder report  —  SAN FRANCISCO — David Bonderman, an Uber board member and partner at private equity firm TPG, is resigning from the board of the ride-hailing company …
Covington & Burling:
Report on Uber recommends board oversight committee, reevaluated cultural values, reducing alcohol use at work events, prohibiting boss-employee relationships  —  On February 19, 2017, Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber"), published a blog post detailing allegations …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Travis Kalanick says that he is taking leave from Uber for an undetermined time to deal with family tragedy, in email to employees  —  It will be for an undetermined amount of time.  —  Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will be taking some time away from the company to grieve his mother, according to a company-wide email he just sent out.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
In wake of WannaCry, Microsoft fixes 3 flaws affecting unsupported OSes including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 that it initially said it wouldn't patch  —  The company previously said it would not fix three outstanding exploits, but reversed course following the ransomware attack in May.
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Mozilla launches Firefox 54 with Electrolysis tech which uses up to four processes to run content across tabs and lays foundation for sandboxing  —  Mozilla hopes a new phase of its Electrolysis project will bring you back to its browser by making it faster and better able to resist crashes.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Russian cyberattack on US electoral system hit voter databases and software systems in total of 39 states, prompting direct message from Obama to Putin  —  Hackers said to take measure of voting systems, databases  —  A ‘red phone’ warning to the Kremlin from Obama White House

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:30 AM ET, June 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Reporters are told they can no longer film or record interviews in Senate halls of Capitol without special permission, then Senate Rules chair reverses course

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Memo: Time Inc announces it is cutting 300 jobs, 4% of workforce, with layoffs and buyouts

Ken Doctor / Nieman Lab:
The NYT is overhauling its digital publishing system as it pivots from a platform-based approach to a reader-centric strategy in order to entice subscribers

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram launches out of beta its Archive feature that hides old posts without deleting them
Bloomberg:
Verizon officially closes the $4.5B Yahoo deal; combined assets form a Verizon unit called Oath led by Tim Armstrong, and Marissa Mayer steps down
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
Sources: Google hires Manu Gulati, who led Apple's chip development for almost eight years, as Lead SoC Architect
