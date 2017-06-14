|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Katie Dupere / Mashable:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Covington & Burling:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Stephen Shankland / CNET:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:25 PM ET, June 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Allison Schiff / AdExchanger:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Eric Auchard / Reuters:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Christine Hall / Data Center Knowledge:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web: