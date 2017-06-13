Open Links In New Tab
June 13, 2017, 11:15 AM
Top News

Bloomberg:
Tim Cook says Apple is focusing on autonomous systems, which Apple sees as “the mother of all AI projects”; self-driving cars are one purpose of such systems  —  For the first time, CEO elaborates on Apple's car plans  —  The company's automotive program has experienced turmoil
Bloomberg:
Sources: Emil Michael believes a weak board and lax legal team at Uber, plus his friendship with Travis Kalanick, led to his ouster, not scandals  —  Emil Michael is replaced by David Richter as business head  —  CEO Travis Kalanick may take leave after series of scandals
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president for business and second in command at the ride-hailing company, announces his departure in email to employees
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber adds Nestlé executive and Alibaba board member Wan Ling Martello to its board, after Holder probe recommended more independent directors
Bloomberg:
Source: Russia's cyberattack on the US electoral system hit voter databases and software systems in a total of 39 states, twice as many as previously reported  —  Hackers said to take measure of voting systems, databases  —  A ‘red phone’ warning to the Kremlin from Obama White House
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Online finance startup SoFi has applied for a new-bank charter under the name of SoFi Bank to offer FDIC-insured account and credit-card product  —  In May, SoFi CEO Michael Cagney told TechCrunch the company would be applying for a bank charter “in the next month.”
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Bancor, a platform for launching blockchain tokens, raises ~$150M in largest-ever ICO  —  An initial coin offering (ICO) for a blockchain project called Bancor has set a new industry record, raising approximately $153m in ether, the native currency on the ethereum blockchain, as part of a crowdsale that concluded today.
Emma Lee / TechNode:
Chinese cloud computing company QingCloud raises about $160M series D as it prepares for IPO  —  Just a few years ago, billion-level funding would be beyond the imagination of Chinese cloud computing companies.  But now it is becoming more and more tangible as the market matures.
 

From Mediagazer

Suzanne Vranica / Wall Street Journal:
Source: J.P. Morgan Chase to remove all ads from NBC News over Megyn Kelly's interview with InfoWars' Alex Jones until after episode airs

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The NYT is teaming up with Alphabet's Jigsaw to expand its comments, using Perspective, an algorithmically-driven application, to weed out toxic comments

New York Times:
Condé Nast is closing Style.com, its first major experiment in online fashion retail, nine months after its launch; the site will redirect to Farfetch

More News

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat officially launches self-serve Ad Manager tool to make buying ads easier and a Certified Partners program that gives extra training to ad tech partners
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers say Crash Override, which took down Ukraine's power grid, is the only known malware to have attacked physical infrastructure other than Stuxnet
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Zelle, the real-time Venmo competitor backed by 30+ US banks, arrives this month embedded in apps of participating banks; standalone app coming later this year
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: incredible screen and powerful processor, but it's expensive, especially with accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
