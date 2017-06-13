Open Links In New Tab
June 13, 2017, 8:40 PM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
As Travis Kalanick takes leave, the company will strip him of some duties and appoint an independent chair to limit his influence, according to Holder report  —  Travis Kalanick will hand off some duties to COO, chair  —  He plans to take a leave without disclosing return date
Covington & Burling:
Report on Uber recommends board oversight committee, reevaluated cultural values, reducing alcohol use at work events, prohibiting boss-employee relationships  —  On February 19, 2017, Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber"), published a blog post detailing allegations …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber board member David Bonderman makes sexist comment during all-hands culture meeting, issues apology  —  “What it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking”  —  Oh, Uber.  You'd think you'd be able to get through your very important meeting today about fixing your problems …
Katie Benner / New York Times:
When an Uber employee sells stock back to the company under a repurchase program, Travis Kalanick gets voting rights to all of that employee's shares
Bloomberg:
Sources: Russian cyberattack on US electoral system hit voter databases and software systems in total of 39 states, prompting direct message from Obama to Putin  —  Hackers said to take measure of voting systems, databases  —  A ‘red phone’ warning to the Kremlin from Obama White House
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
In wake of WannaCry, Microsoft fixes 3 flaws affecting unsupported OSes including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 that it initially said it wouldn't patch  —  The company previously said it would not fix three outstanding exploits, but reversed course following the ransomware attack in May.
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
Sources: Google hires Manu Gulati, who led Apple's chip development for almost eight years, as Lead SoC Architect  —  Google has hired a veteran chip architect away from Apple and is now looking to build its own chips for future versions of its flagship Pixel phone, Variety has learned from sources familiar with the hire.
Bloomberg:
Verizon officially closes the $4.5B Yahoo deal; combined assets form a Verizon unit called Oath led by Tim Armstrong, and Marissa Mayer steps down  —  Combined assets form Verizon unit called Oath led by Armstrong  —  Yahoo is renamed Altaba with Thomas McInerney named CEO
Bloomberg:
Tim Cook says Apple is focusing on autonomous systems, which he sees as “the mother of all AI projects” and can be used for developing self-driving cars  —  For the first time, CEO elaborates on Apple's car plans  —  The company's automotive program has experienced turmoil
Christine Hall / Data Center Knowledge:
Microsoft joins open source PaaS project Cloud Foundry Foundation as a gold member  —  The Cloud Foundry Summit Silicon Valley opened in Santa Clara, California, today with announcements by the Cloud Foundry Foundation of a new certification for developers as well as a new member, Microsoft.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Instagram launches out of beta its Archive feature that hides old posts without deleting them  —  Instagram is releasing its Archive feature to all users today, after testing it with a smaller group of people last month.  —  The feature lets anyone on Instagram hide their old posts without deleting them.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:40 PM ET, June 13, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Reporters are told they can no longer film or record interviews in Senate halls of Capitol without special permission, then Senate Rules chair reverses course

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Memo: Time Inc announces it is cutting 300 jobs, 4% of workforce, with layoffs and buyouts

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The New York Times begins using Alphabet's machine-learning powered Jigsaw to weed out toxic comments, increasing the number of articles that allow comments

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Microsoft Surface Laptop review: balances power and thinness well, has a beautiful touchscreen, but few apps on Windows 10 S, and Alcantara fabric requires care
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers say Crash Override, which took down Ukraine's power grid, is the only known malware to have attacked physical infrastructure other than Stuxnet
