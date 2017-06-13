|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Bloomberg:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:20 AM ET, June 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Salman Masood / New York Times:
|Lawrence Hurley / Reuters:
|Steven Sinofsky / Learning by Shipping:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Katie Benner / New York Times:
|Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
|Tom Warren / The Verge: