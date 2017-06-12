Open Links In New Tab
June 12, 2017, 10:40 AM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources: Uber board met Sunday to weigh possible leave of absence for Kalanick and proposals in Holder report, which may recommend that Emil Michael leave  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Facing accusations that Uber executives turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and other corporate misbehavior …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board unanimously votes to “adopt all the recommendations of the Holder Report”, which will be announced to employees on Tuesday  —  Uber's directors met today for seven hours to discuss the findings of an external investigation into the company's toxic culture.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499  —  After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its “Project Scorpio” games console today, and it's officially named Xbox …
Tom Stone / Minecraft.net:
Microsoft announces cross-platform Minecraft play for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, Windows 10, and VR devices  —  Cross-platform play!  Super Duper Graphics!  In-game servers!  —  This E3 we shared our plans to introduce the Better Together Update to unify console …
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: great tablet camera, lower latency with Apple Pencil, and excellent battery life, but iOS 11 still three months away  —  More RAM, great screen, and better keyboard will all shine... once iOS 11 is out.  —  Nothing Apple has done in the last three years has reversed …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: incredible screen and powerful processor, but expensive especially with accessories like the Smart Keyboard  —  Apple extends its tablet lead, but iOS 11 might end up being a bigger deal  —  A little more than a year after Apple released the 9.7-inch iPad Pro …
Phil LeBeau / CNBC:
Jaguar Land Rover's mobility services business, InMotion, invests $25M in Lyft in partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicles  —  - InMotion will develop and test services including autonomous-drive vehicles with the ride-sharing operator.  —  Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors …
Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
Instagram starts cracking down on services like Instagress that automate follows, likes, and comments  —  I posted a picture in March of the New York Times headquarters looking serene before a snowstorm to my Instagram account.  The photo attracted 11 comments, all from strangers.
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
The Essential Phone will launch as a Sprint exclusive, but the unlocked phone will work on all other carriers  —  NEW YORK—The Essential phone that is the brainchild of Android co-founder Andy Rubin doesn't have a launch date beyond the vague promise of late summer.  But Essential now has an exclusive U.S. carrier, Sprint.
 

June 12, 2017

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jeremy W. Peters / New York Times:
How a false tweet about Comey from pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec ricocheted to Breitbart, Infowars, Limbaugh, and Hannity on Fox News

Christopher Williams / Telegraph:
Sources: The Guardian will soon convert to tabloid and may announce a printing deal with Trinity Mirror as soon as this week

Alexios Mantzarlis / Poynter:
Analysis shows that conservative websites are far more likely to attack fact-checkers than their liberal counterparts

Declan Walsh / New York Times:
Egypt requested access to Uber's “Heaven” live rider data, preps bill requiring ride-hailing services put servers in Egypt and link customer data to government

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple will finally offer basic analytics for podcasts, enabling podcast creators and advertisers to get significant listener feedback for the first time
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
How a hacking group used comments on Britney Spears' Instagram account to hide the location of their malware's command and control servers
Johnny Lin / Medium:
How scammers use deceptive security apps and abuse search ads in the App Store to trick users into expensive subscriptions
