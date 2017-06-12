Open Links In New Tab
June 12, 2017, 7:35 AM
Top News

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources: Uber board met Sunday to weigh possible leave of absence for Kalanick and proposals in Holder report, which may recommend that Emil Michael leave  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Facing accusations that Uber executives turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and other corporate misbehavior …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board unanimously votes to “adopt all the recommendations of the Holder Report”, which will be announced to employees on Tuesday  —  Uber's directors met today for seven hours to discuss the findings of an external investigation into the company's toxic culture.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499  —  After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its “Project Scorpio” games console today, and it's officially named Xbox …
Tom Stone / Minecraft.net:
Microsoft announces cross-platform Minecraft play for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, Windows 10, and VR devices  —  Cross-platform play!  Super Duper Graphics!  In-game servers!  —  This E3 we shared our plans to introduce the Better Together Update to unify console …
Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
Instagram starts cracking down on services like Instagress that automate follows, likes, and comments  —  I posted a picture in March of the New York Times headquarters looking serene before a snowstorm to my Instagram account.  The photo attracted 11 comments, all from strangers.
Johnny Lin / Medium:
How scammers use deceptive security apps and abuse search ads in the App Store to trick users into expensive subscriptions  —  It's far easier than you think.  No luck or perseverance necessary.  —  At WWDC, Apple reported that they've paid out $70 billion to developers, with 30% of that ($21 billion!) in the last year.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
How a hacking group used comments on Britney Spears' Instagram account to hide the location of their malware's command and control servers  —  Turla uses social media and clever programming techniques to cover its tracks.  —  A Russian-speaking hacking group that, for years …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Amazon says it has loaned over $3B to more than 20K small businesses since launching the Amazon Lending program in 2011, $1B+ in the past 12 months  —  Amazon has been ramping up its small loans business, with the company announcing today that it has loaned more than $1 billion …
 

From Mediagazer

Christopher Williams / Telegraph:
Sources: The Guardian will soon convert to tabloid and may announce a printing deal with Trinity Mirror as soon as this week

Jeremy W. Peters / New York Times:
How a false tweet about Comey from pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec ricocheted to Breitbart, Infowars, Limbaugh, and Hannity on Fox News

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Politicians including Trump have no right to expect balanced positive and negative coverage, but media must weigh issues like fairness, overkill, and focus

More News

Declan Walsh / New York Times:
Egypt requested access to Uber's “Heaven” live rider data, preps bill requiring ride-hailing services put servers in Egypt and link customer data to government

Earlier Picks

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple will finally offer basic analytics for podcasts, enabling podcast creators and advertisers to get significant listener feedback for the first time
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance
