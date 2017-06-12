Open Links In New Tab
June 12, 2017, 5:15 PM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president for business and second in command at the ride-hailing company, announces his departure in email to employees  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president for business and second in command at the ride-hailing company …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board unanimously votes to “adopt all the recommendations of the Holder Report”, which will be announced to employees on Tuesday
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: great tablet camera, lower latency with Apple Pencil, and excellent battery life, but iOS 11 still three months away  —  More RAM, great screen, and better keyboard will all shine... once iOS 11 is out.  —  Nothing Apple has done in the last three years has reversed …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: incredible screen and powerful processor, but it's expensive, especially with accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil  —  Apple extends its tablet lead, but iOS 11 might end up being a bigger deal  —  A little more than a year after Apple released …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers say Crash Override, which took down Ukraine's power grid, is the only known malware to have attacked physical infrastructure other than Stuxnet  —  AT MIDNIGHT, A week before last Christmas, hackers struck an electric transmission station north of the city of Kiev …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Zelle, the real-time Venmo competitor backed by 30+ US banks, arrives this month embedded in apps of participating banks; standalone app coming later this year  —  The U.S. banking industry's answer to Venmo has now arrived.  Starting this month, a new, person-to-person payments network called Zelle …
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
The Essential Phone will launch as a Sprint exclusive but will also be available to purchase unlocked from Essential's website  —  NEW YORK—The Essential phone that is the brainchild of Android co-founder Andy Rubin doesn't have a launch date beyond the vague promise of late summer.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat officially launches self-serve Ad Manager tool to make buying ads easier and a Certified Partners program that gives extra training to ad tech partners  —  To beat Facebook and Google's duopoly, Snapchat needs advertisers to build and buy campaigns with confidence.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft releases premium version of its Power BI data analytics and visualization software  —  Back in 2015, Microsoft launched a highly visual Power BIdata exploration and interactive reporting tool into general availability.  The service is now in active use at 200,000 different organizations …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499  —  After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its “Project Scorpio” games console today, and it's officially named Xbox …
Tom Stone / Minecraft.net:
Microsoft announces cross-platform Minecraft play for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, Windows 10, and VR devices
 

From Mediagazer

The Guardian:
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte has been sentenced to 40 hours community service and a $385 fine for assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs

Cale-Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
The New York Times vows to stand by the Public Theater as a corporate sponsor despite Trump-Julius Caesar controversy, citing free speech

Shalini Ramachandran / Wall Street Journal:
Fox has started offering a national, 24-hour feed on Hulu in 70+ markets where it hasn't made streaming agreements with local TV affiliates

Phil LeBeau / CNBC:
Jaguar Land Rover's mobility services business, InMotion, invests $25M in Lyft in partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicles
