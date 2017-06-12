Open Links In New Tab
June 12, 2017, 3:25 AM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources: Uber board met Sunday to weigh possible leave of absence for Kalanick and proposals in Holder report, which may recommend that Emil Michael leave  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Facing accusations that Uber executives turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and other corporate misbehavior …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499  —  After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its “Project Scorpio” games console today, and it's officially named Xbox …
Tom Stone / Minecraft.net:
Microsoft announces cross-platform Minecraft play for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, Windows 10, and VR devices  —  Cross-platform play!  Super Duper Graphics!  In-game servers!  —  This E3 we shared our plans to introduce the Better Together Update to unify console …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
How a hacking group used comments on Britney Spears' Instagram account to hide the location of their malware's command and control servers  —  Turla uses social media and clever programming techniques to cover its tracks.  —  A Russian-speaking hacking group that, for years …
Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
Instagram starts cracking down on services like Instagress that automate follows, likes, and comments  —  I posted a picture in March of the New York Times headquarters looking serene before a snowstorm to my Instagram account.  The photo attracted 11 comments, all from strangers.
Johnny Lin / Medium:
How scammers use deceptive security apps and abuse search ads in the App Store to trick users into expensive subscriptions  —  It's far easier than you think.  No luck or perseverance necessary.  —  At WWDC, Apple reported that they've paid out $70 billion to developers, with 30% of that ($21 billion!) in the last year.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Amazon says it has loaned over $3B to more than 20K small businesses since launching the Amazon Lending program in 2011, $1B+ in the past 12 months  —  Amazon has been ramping up its small loans business, with the company announcing today that it has loaned more than $1 billion …
Josh Horwitz / Quartz:
Strict enforcement of App Store's in-app tipping policy in China could hurt Apple's ties with Tencent or cause Beijing to intervene to protect Chinese firms  —  Apple has a tip for China—all online tips must go through Apple before they go anywhere else.  —  This past week the hardware giant unveiled …
More: Mashable
Declan Walsh / New York Times:
Egypt requested access to Uber's “Heaven” live rider data, preps bill requiring ride-hailing services put servers in Egypt and link customer data to government  —  CAIRO — As Uber sought this year to expand in Egypt, one of the most competitive ride-sharing markets …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple will finally offer basic analytics for podcasts, enabling podcast creators and advertisers to get significant listener feedback for the first time  —  Basic analytics are (finally) coming to Apple's podcast app in an upcoming refresh.  It's a big deal.
Jason Snell / Six Colors:
Apple's Podcasts app to report to podcasters how many people are listening and where listeners stop or skip, and will enable downloads of full seasons
 

From Mediagazer

Jeremy W. Peters / New York Times:
How a false tweet about Comey from pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec ricocheted to Breitbart, Infowars, Limbaugh, and Hannity on Fox News

Christopher Williams / Telegraph:
Sources: The Guardian will soon convert to tabloid and may announce a printing deal with Trinity Mirror as soon as this week

Kejal Vyas / Wall Street Journal:
To fight censorship in Venezuela, a group of volunteer writers and artists board buses to read the daily news to riders, calling the initiative El Bus TV

Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance
