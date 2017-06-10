Open Links In New Tab
June 10, 2017, 10:05 AM
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance  —  Apple launched Business Chat for iMessage today in developer preview, company executives said onstage today at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
As vendors prepare to ship Windows laptops with Qualcomm CPUs, Intel warns x86 emulation is a patent minefield  —  Intel doesn't name names, but Windows 10 on ARM is surely the target of its ire.  —  In celebrating the x86 architecture's 39th birthday yesterday—the 8086 processor first came …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts  —  The App Review guidelines were updated this week to accommodate App Store policy changes and new rules for usage of frameworks introduced in iOS 11, like MusicKit.  —  One change is the addition of section 1.1.7.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Updated App Store guidelines classify voluntary tipping via virtual currency as an in-app purchase, making tipping subject to Apple's 30% cut  —  Apple has activated a new revenue stream that could foster communities of digital content creators around the world like those already thriving in China.
Nick Summers / Engadget:
What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda at E3 2017  —  Dazzling press conferences.  Heart-stopping trailers.  A convention center packed with video games large and small.  E3 is a magical week for anyone who likes to spend their free time pushing buttons on plastic gamepads.
Fred Imbert / CNBC:
Nasdaq closes down 1.8% as shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet fall more than 3%  —  U.S. stocks traded mostly lower on Friday on pressure from this year's best-performing sector: technology.  —  The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with Apple contributing the most losses.
Wall Street Journal:
How Chinese smartphone makers are gaining global market share with competitive pricing and by offering devices with features targeted to local markets  —  Chinese manufacturers managed to snare more than 40% of the global smartphone market, double what they had five years ago …

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CNN drops the series Believer with Reza Aslan after Aslan, an Iranian-American religious scholar, called Trump a “piece of s**t” in a tweet after London attack

BuzzFeed:
NowThis News requires its staffers to sign a non-compete that bars them for two years from taking a job at places like CNN, Vice, BuzzFeed, and Vox

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Comey hearing draws nearly 20M broadcast and cable TV viewers, according to Nielsen, while Twitter says 2.7M viewers tuned into its Bloomberg stream

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft to shut down its Docs.com file-sharing site on December 15, advises affected users to use LinkedIn's SlideShare or OneDrive instead

Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Packagd, founded by Eric Feng, raises $6M Series A round and launches its Unboxed app that offers curated, hosted shows of consumer tech being unboxed
TechCrunch:
Sirius XM invests $480M in Pandora for a 16% stake; Pandora sells Ticketfly, which it acquired for $450M in October 2015, to Eventbrite for $200M
Bloomberg:
Sources: Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos, Safra Catz, other tech execs, to visit White House June 19 for first meeting of The American Technology Council
