What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda at E3 2017

June 10, 2017, 2:10 AM
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
As vendors prepare to ship Windows laptops with Qualcomm CPU, Intel warns x86 emulation is a patent minefield  —  Intel doesn't name names, but Windows 10 on ARM is surely the target of its ire.  —  In celebrating the x86 architecture's 39th birthday yesterday—the 8086 processor first came …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts  —  The App Review guidelines were updated this week to accommodate App Store policy changes and new rules for usage of frameworks introduced in iOS 11, like MusicKit.  —  One change is the addition of section 1.1.7.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Updated App Store guidelines classify voluntary tipping via virtual currency as an in-app purchase, making tipping subject to Apple's 30% cut  —  Apple has activated a new revenue stream that could foster communities of digital content creators around the world like those already thriving in China.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft releases Windows 10 build for Insiders with improved stylus support, new UI for Action Center, Edge improvements, easy emoji access, more
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance  —  Apple launched Business Chat for iMessage today in developer preview, company executives said onstage today at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference.
Fred Imbert / CNBC:
Nasdaq closes down 1.8% as shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet fall more than 3%  —  U.S. stocks traded mostly lower on Friday on pressure from this year's best-performing sector: technology.  —  The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points, with Apple contributing the most losses.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Opendoor says Uber's outgoing finance chief Gautam Gupta is joining the real estate startup as COO  —  Gautam Gupta, Uber's outgoing finance chief, is headed to home-buying startup Opendoor as its chief operating officer, the company tells Axios.  Gupta has spent four years at Uber …
Caitlin Huston / MarketWatch:
Cloudera down more than 15% following disappointing first earnings report post-IPO  —  Shares of Cloudera Inc. sank 15% Friday, as Wall Street analysts weighed in after the data-software company reported disappointing billings for the fiscal first quarter.  —  In its first report …
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Packagd, founded by Eric Feng, raises $6M Series A round and launches its Unboxed app that offers curated, hosted shows of consumer tech being unboxed  —  If you're a child of the '80s or '90s, you probably remember QVC or the Home Shopping Network.  Before every retailer had a website …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:10 AM ET, June 10, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CNN drops the series Believer with Reza Aslan after Aslan, an Iranian-American religious scholar, called Trump a “piece of s**t” in a tweet after London attack

BuzzFeed:
NowThis News requires its staffers to sign a non-compete that bars them for two years from taking a job at places like CNN, Vice, BuzzFeed, and Vox

Robert Little / NPR:
Slain NPR journalists Gilkey and Tamanna weren't random victims; their convoy was targeted by attackers tipped off to the presence of Americans in Afghanistan

Nick Summers / Engadget:
What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda at E3 2017
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft to shut down its Docs.com file-sharing site on December 15, advises affected users to use LinkedIn's SlideShare or OneDrive instead

TechCrunch:
Sirius XM invests $480M in Pandora for a 16% stake; Pandora sells Ticketfly, which it acquired for $450M in October 2015, to Eventbrite for $200M
Bloomberg:
Sources: Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos, Safra Catz, other tech execs, to visit White House June 19 for first meeting of The American Technology Council
