June 9, 2017, 12:20 PM
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Softbank is buying robotics firms Boston Dynamics and Schaft from Alphabet  —  Here's a surprise turn of events: Softbank — maker of the friendly Pepper robot and a major M&A player in the tech world — has just announced that it is acquiring two more robotics companies from Google owner Alphabet …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos, Safra Catz, other tech execs, to visit White House June 19 for first meeting of The American Technology Council  —  Meeting at White House comes despite Paris climate discord  —  Trump-created council given goal of modernizing government
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Packagd, founded by Eric Feng, raises $6M Series A round and launches its Unboxed app that offers curated, hosted shows of consumer tech being unboxed  —  If you're a child of the '80s or '90s, you probably remember QVC or the Home Shopping Network.  Before every retailer had a website …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Home design firm Houzz is raising a $400M round at a $4B valuation, source says led by Iconiq Capital  —  The company expects to close a deal for a new $400 million investment.  —  Houzz, the popular photo site used by homeowners to plan renovations, is finalizing a new funding round …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft releases Windows 10 build for Insiders with improved stylus support, new UI for Action Center, Edge improvements, easy emoji access, more  —  Microsoft is releasing a new test version of Windows 10, build number 16215, today and there's a lot of changes on the way.
TechCrunch:
SixiusXM invests $480M in Pandora for a 16% stake; Pandora sells Ticketfly, which it acquired for $450M in October 2015, to Eventbrite for $200M  —  Jun 9, 2017, 6:04 amJun 9, 2017, 8:43 am  —  Troubled streaming music service Pandora has finally found a white knight of sorts to boost …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, in a 2013 email, advised employees on when sex is permissible for a Miami company celebration  —  “Do not have sex with another employee UNLESS ...”  —  In what is arguably an unusual email for the very top executive to send to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick advised …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Taylor Swift's full catalog is returning to Spotify and other streaming services, reversing her stance against free music on ad-supported services  —  After breaking upin 2014, Taylor Swift and Spotify are getting back together.  To celebrate her album 1989 hitting 10 million records sold …
Aamer Madhani / USA Today:
Study: Chicago's taxi revenues fell by nearly 40% over the last 3 years, with ~42% of the taxi fleet inactive in March as customers chose ride-sharing services  —  CHICAGO — Operators of the nation's second-biggest taxi fleet are now accelerating toward their long-rumored extinction …
Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
Yahoo shareholders officially approve $4.48B sale to Verizon; deal will close on June 13th  —  Yahoo's shareholders have officially approved the company's sale to Verizon for $4.48 billion.  The deal is expected to close Tuesday.  —  Once the deal closes, Yahoo and AOL will merge into a combined entity called “Oath.”
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Sources: Verizon will cut about 15% of AOL-Yahoo staff, or as many as 2.1K jobs, after merger closes

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The New York Times re-examined its February 14 story on Trump campaign links to Russia that Comey testified was inaccurate and stands by its reporting

Robert Little / NPR:
Slain NPR journalists Gilkey and Tamanna weren't random victims, their convoy was targeted by attackers tipped off to the presence of Americans in Afghanistan

Tina Dyakon / About Us | Poynter:
The Poynter Institute and the Charles Koch Foundation are creating a program to provide training to student journalists and to encourage civil discourse

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
AirPods automatically appear as a new speaker option on Apple TVs running tvOS 11 developer beta

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google releases Android O Developer Preview 3 with final APIs
James Vincent / The Verge:
Amazon ends its unlimited data storage plan for Amazon Drive, now offers up to 100GB for $11.99 a year or up to 1TB for $60
