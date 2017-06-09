Open Links In New Tab
June 9, 2017, 4:30 PM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft releases Windows 10 build for Insiders with improved stylus support, new UI for Action Center, Edge improvements, easy emoji access, more  —  Microsoft is releasing a new test version of Windows 10, build number 16215, today and there's a lot of changes on the way.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Updated App Store guidelines classify voluntary tipping via virtual currency as an in-app purchase, making tipping subject to Apple's 30% cut  —  Apple has activated a new revenue stream that could foster communities of digital content creators around the world like those already thriving in China.
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Packagd, founded by Eric Feng, raises $6M Series A round and launches its Unboxed app that offers curated, hosted shows of consumer tech being unboxed  —  If you're a child of the '80s or '90s, you probably remember QVC or the Home Shopping Network.  Before every retailer had a website …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
SoftBank is buying robotics firms Boston Dynamics and Schaft from Alphabet  —  Here's a surprise turn of events: SoftBank — maker of the friendly Pepper robot and a major M&A player in the tech world — has just announced that it is acquiring two more robotics companies from Google owner Alphabet …
Caitlin Huston / MarketWatch:
Cloudera down more than 15% following disappointing first earnings report post-IPO  —  Shares of Cloudera Inc. sank 15% Friday, as Wall Street analysts weighed in after the data-software company reported disappointing billings for the fiscal first quarter.  —  In its first report …
TechCrunch:
Sirius XM invests $480M in Pandora for a 16% stake; Pandora sells Ticketfly, which it acquired for $450M in October 2015, to Eventbrite for $200M  —  Jun 9, 2017, 6:04 amJun 9, 2017, 11:48 am  —  Troubled streaming music service Pandora has finally found a white knight of sorts to boost …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft to shut down its Docs.com file-sharing site on December 15, advises affected users to use LinkedIn's SlideShare or OneDrive instead  —  Microsoft is shutting down its Docs.com site in December and advising affected users to go with LinkedIn's SlideShare and/or OneDrive for their file storage needs instead.
 

From Mediagazer

Robert Little / NPR:
Slain NPR journalists Gilkey and Tamanna weren't random victims; their convoy was targeted by attackers tipped off to the presence of Americans in Afghanistan

BuzzFeed:
NowThis News requires its staffers to sign a non-compete that bars them for two years from taking a job at places like CNN, Vice, BuzzFeed, and Vox

Tina Dyakon / About Us | Poynter:
The Poynter Institute and the Charles Koch Foundation are creating a program to provide training to student journalists and to encourage civil discourse

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Taylor Swift's full catalog is returning to Spotify and other streaming services, reversing her stance against free music on ad-supported services

Bloomberg:
Sources: Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos, Safra Catz, other tech execs, to visit White House June 19 for first meeting of The American Technology Council
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, in a 2013 email, advised employees on when sex is permissible for a Miami company celebration
James Vincent / The Verge:
Amazon ends its unlimited data storage plan for Amazon Drive, now offers up to 100GB for $11.99 a year or up to 1TB for $60
